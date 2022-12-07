Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: When, where and how to watch live coverage of poll results

Vote tallying will begin at 8 am and end at 5:30 pm tomorrow, after which the results will be made public.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: When, where and how to watch live coverage of poll results
Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: When, where and how to watch live coverage of poll results

On December 8, 2022, the results of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are set to be declare tomorrow on December 8, 2022. Elections for all 68 assembly members were held in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 with a 74% turnout.

Gujarat, however, held two rounds of voting for a total of 182 constituencies, with a 63% turnout. On December 1, 89 assembly seats were up for election in the first round of the Gujarat Assembly elections. And on December 5, voting for 93 assembly constituencies took place in the second phase.

Assembly Elections 2022 Results: Timings 

Vote tallying will begin at 8 am and end at 5:30 pm, after which the results will be made public. In the first few hours of counting the votes, the initial trends are anticipated to appear.

READ | Delhi MCD parshad salary: Here's how much a councillor earns every month

Assembly Elections 2022 Results: Where to watch the election results live coverage

The results of the assembly elections will be covered live on Zee News and a number of other channels. You can watch ZEE News live online at https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv. By 9 AM, trends in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results should start to show. But by noon, a clear picture will be visible. Updates will be posted by the Election Commission on both its official websites and mobile applications.

Here’s a step-by-by guide on how to see results on ECI’s Voter Helpline App

Step 1: Install the ECI's Voter Helpline App

Step 2: Open the App and select ‘Results’ option. n the homepage, click on the link which says ‘General elections to assembly constituency March-2022'

Step 3: A new window will now open on the screen, now select ‘General elections to assembly constituency December-2022' .

Step 4: Results of assembly elections in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will display there.

READ | Class 5 girl paraded with garland of shoes in hostel on suspicion of theft in Madhya Pradesh

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.