Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: When, where and how to watch live coverage of poll results

On December 8, 2022, the results of the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are set to be declare tomorrow on December 8, 2022. Elections for all 68 assembly members were held in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 with a 74% turnout.

Gujarat, however, held two rounds of voting for a total of 182 constituencies, with a 63% turnout. On December 1, 89 assembly seats were up for election in the first round of the Gujarat Assembly elections. And on December 5, voting for 93 assembly constituencies took place in the second phase.

Assembly Elections 2022 Results: Timings

Vote tallying will begin at 8 am and end at 5:30 pm, after which the results will be made public. In the first few hours of counting the votes, the initial trends are anticipated to appear.

READ | Delhi MCD parshad salary: Here's how much a councillor earns every month

Assembly Elections 2022 Results: Where to watch the election results live coverage

The results of the assembly elections will be covered live on Zee News and a number of other channels. You can watch ZEE News live online at https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv. By 9 AM, trends in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results should start to show. But by noon, a clear picture will be visible. Updates will be posted by the Election Commission on both its official websites and mobile applications.

Here’s a step-by-by guide on how to see results on ECI’s Voter Helpline App

Step 1: Install the ECI's Voter Helpline App

Step 2: Open the App and select ‘Results’ option. n the homepage, click on the link which says ‘General elections to assembly constituency March-2022'

Step 3: A new window will now open on the screen, now select ‘General elections to assembly constituency December-2022' .

Step 4: Results of assembly elections in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will display there.

READ | Class 5 girl paraded with garland of shoes in hostel on suspicion of theft in Madhya Pradesh