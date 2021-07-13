THIS city all set to get India's first five-star hotel built over railway tracks

This will be the first time in India that a five-star hotel will be operating above the railway tracks.

The Indian Railways is all set to redevelop the Gandhinagar Railway Station in Gujarat with an exclusive five-star hotel building over live railway tracks. This will be the first time in India that a five-star hotel will be operating above the railway tracks.

The Railways Ministry's Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) is heading the railway station redevelopment project. IRSDC is at the core of Indian Railway's mission of transforming the country's railway stations into world-class 24 hour travel hubs.

The Gandhinagar railway station is being redeveloped by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) – Gandhinagar Railway & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (GARUD) – between IRSDC and the Gujarat state government.

Speaking about the Railway hotel plan to Financial Express Online, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav had said, "It's a unique model, the design has been made in a way that no vibrations or noise from the trains on the tracks below will be felt by the occupants of the hotel."

"This is a known international practice, but in India, Gandhinagar will be the first railway station to have a 5-star facility above the tracks," he had said.

The 5-star hotel will be run by the Leela Group. It will have over 300 rooms with the ground floor 22 metres above the ground. The entire Gandhinagar station will have 3 towers that will give the impression of petals from an aerial view. The three towers will have 6, 8 and 10 levels with the hotel making the station one of the tallest buildings in the city.

There will also be a transit hall with a seating arrangement for a total of 600 passengers or railway users.

The redevelopment of the Gandhinagar railway station was set to be completed in December 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the renovation work got delayed. As per the Leela Gandhinagar hotel website, the luxury hotel will be "opening soon" in the Gujarat capital.