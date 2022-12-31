Gujarat accident: 9 killed, several injured as SUV rams into luxury bus in Navsari

Gujarat accident kills 9 | Photo: ANI

A major road accident in Gujarat’s Navsari district left at least 9 people dead and several more injured after a collision between two vehicles. A sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a luxury bus in the early hours of Saturday, police informed.

The major road mishap took place on a national highway near Vesma village. The luxury bus was travelling towards Valsad when the SUV coming from the opposite direction rammed into it, Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay said.

Nine people were travelling in the SUV. Eight of them died on the spot. The bus driver was the ninth casualty in the horrific crash. The passengers in the SUV were residents of Ankleshwar city in Gujarat and were returning to their hometown from Valsad. The luxury bus was carrying passengers from Valsad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered his condolences to the victims of the road accident. Taking to Twitter, HM Shah wrote, "The road accident in Gujarat's Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration is giving immediate treatment to the injured, praying for their speedy recovery."

ગુજરાતના નવસારીમાં થયેલ સડક દુર્ઘટના હૃદયદ્રાવક છે. આ દુર્ઘટનામાં જેમણે પોતાના પરિજનો ગુમાવ્યા છે તેમના પ્રત્યે સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરું છું. ભગવાન તેમને દુ:ખ સહન કરવાની શક્તિ આપે. સ્થાનિક વહીવટીતંત્ર ઘાયલોને તાત્કાલિક સારવાર આપી રહ્યું છે, તેઓની ઝડપથી સ્વસ્થ થવાની પ્રાર્થના કરુ છું. December 31, 2022

The horrific accident happened a day after the high-profile road mishap where Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's luxury car crashed into a divider near Uttarakhand's Roorkee and caught fire. The cricketer had a near escape but was severely injured and is currently being treated at Max hospital, Dehradun.

READ | Haryana Roadways honours driver, conductor who rescued cricketer Rishabh Pant from burning car

(With inputs from agencies)