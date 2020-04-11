Gujarat: 80 migrant workers detained in Surat for disrupting law & order amid COVID-19 lockdown

The police have detained around 80 migrant workers for disrupting law&order situation in the city amidst the lockdown, an official said on Saturday.

The migrant workers set handcarts and tyres on fire in Laksana area of the city on Friday night demanding that they be allowed to return to their native places amidst the lockdown and asking for payment of their salaries. Around half a dozen vegetable carts were also torched as the mob went berserk.

The migrant workers are stuck due to the lockdown as factories and business establishments where they work remain closed.

Most of the migrant workers are from Odisha working in the garment industry.

The police were deployed in large numbers in the area to bring the situation under control, an official said.

"Out of anger, they torched some handcarts and tyres in Laskana area. We have detained 80 migrant workers. Heavy police deployment and strict vigil by the administration has brought the situation under control," a news agency qouted an official as saying.

In Gujarat, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 308 with 31 cured and 19 dead.

It must be noted that during the first few days of the lockdown period many migrant labourers and semi-skilled daily-wage workers, were seen returning to their native places in different parts of the country. Migrant workers at were seen crossing the Delhi border on foot at Ghazipur in an effort to reach their homes in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. In addition to this, the buses they were travelling in were overcrowded and hence carry the added risk of the coronavirus strain spreading across rapidly, in a backdrop of India potentially entering into the Phase-3 "Community transmission" of the virus spread.