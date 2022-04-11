Gujarat: 6 factory workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Bharuch

In a tragic incident, six workers were killed in a blast that triggered a fire in a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Monday, officials said. The blast took place in the early hours of April 11, as per PTI reports.

The incident took place around 3 am in the unit located in Dahej industrial area, some 235 km from Ahmedabad.

The six victims were working near a reactor, which suddenly blew off during the solvent distillation process, Bharuch Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said.

"The blast in the reactor caused a fire in the factory. All the six persons working near the reactor died. The bodies were later recovered and sent for postmortem. The fire was also brought under control," she told news agency PTI.

No one else was injured in the incident, the official said. The cause of the blast has not yet been deciphered yet.

More details regarding the incident are awaited.

