Gujarat: 3 dead, 1 injured after building collapses in Vadodara's Bawamanpura, rescue operation underway

Three people were killed after an under-construction building in Bawamanpura area of Gujarat's Vadodara collapsed in the wee hours of Tuesday i.e. September 29.

The deceased include one female and two male.

One person was injured in the incident and has been taken to a nearby hospital. An 18-years-old was pulled out of the rubble by the rescue teams. There is an outrage against the negligence of the builder.

A rescue operation is underway. Several feared trapped.

(Further details awaited)