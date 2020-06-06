Gujarat: 16 Indian Navy sailors test positive for COVID-19 in Porbandar

16 trainee sailors of the Indian Navy have tested positive for COVID-19 at the naval base in Gujarat's Porbandar in the last four days.

All of them have been shifted to a hospital in Jamnagar, state defence spokesperson Puneet Chadha said.

Initially, eight trainee sailors tested positive for COVID-19 and were shifted to the Jamnagar military hospital.

Then the concerned authorities went into contact tracing mode and found that eight other sailors were infected two days ago.

According to the spokesperson, necessary measures have been taken to make the naval base infection-free, and several other employees have been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure.