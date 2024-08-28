Gujarat: 15 killed, over 11,000 relocated amid massive flooding after heavy rains

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump names Robert F Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard in transition team

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's godfather? Director who worked without script, once cancelled shoot on superstar when he...

After Stree 2's success, Shraddha Kapoor moves to new address, becomes Akshay Kumar's new neighbour, she will pay...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump names Robert F Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard in transition team

US presidential elections 2024: Donald Trump names Robert F Kennedy, Tulsi Gabbard in transition team

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Six drinks known to increase HDL levels naturally 

Six drinks known to increase HDL levels naturally 

7 animals that can live in extreme environments

7 animals that can live in extreme environments

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

Weight loss diet: 8 low-carb rice alternatives

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam actor Siddique over rape, criminal intimidation charges

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Meet actress once rival to Rekha, Sridevi, Madhuri; quit at her peak to open hospital for poor, gave up films, is now...

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's godfather? Director who worked without script, once cancelled shoot on superstar when he...

Who was Amitabh Bachchan's godfather? Director who worked without script, once cancelled shoot on superstar when he...

HomeIndia

India

Gujarat: 15 killed, over 11,000 relocated amid massive flooding after heavy rains

Amid the massive flooding resulted by heavy rainfall in Gujarat in the past three days, as many as 15 people have been killed and over 11,000 relocated by the authorities.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

Gujarat: 15 killed, over 11,000 relocated amid massive flooding after heavy rains
Representative Image (Photo credit: PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As many as 15 people were killed and over 11,000 relocated amid the massive flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Gujarat in the past three days, according to a report by Aaj Tak

One was killed in Morbi, two in Gandhinagar, six in the Anand district, one in Vadodara, one in Kheda, two in Mahisagar, one in Bharuch and Ahmedabad each. Moreover, 11,043 people were relocated with 4,160 in Navsari, 1,158 in Valsad, 1,081 in Anand and 1,008 in Vadodara, the report suggested. 

Meanwhile, 353 people stranded due to heavy rainfall across several distrcts have been rescued by the authorities. 

Red alert for the western state 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on August 28 and 29 in Gujarat. 

 

Most of the dams in the western state have overflowed. In addition, the rivers in Gujarat are crossing the danger mark, leading to flooding in the low-lying areas. People are reeling under severe water-logging as a result of the heavy rain showers. 

Army units deployed in several districts 

In order to boost the rescue and search operation, the Army's six units have been deployed in Devbhumi Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi, and Rajkot districts. Moreover, they have also been joined by the Navy and Coast Guard to further aid the rescue operations. 

CM Bhupendra Patel holds review meeting 

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday, i.e., August 28, held a review meeting via video conferencing to oversee the relief and rescue efforts across the state. The Chief Minister received detailed reports from district collectors and municipal commissioners regarding the rescue efforts, prompt relocation of people to safer locations, the availability of essential supplies, and the arrangement of relief kitchens during the meeting, an official statement from the CM's office mentioned. 

He issued instructions to the district collectors to ensure that no individual approached the overflowing rivers, streams, or lakes, and strict vigilance must be maintained.

Gujarat received 99.66% of its seasonal rainfall on August 27

During this review meeting, it was reported that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 27 August, the state had have received a total of 99.66 per cent of its seasonal rainfall.

Moreover, the Kutch region recorded 116.79 per cent of its average rainfall, Saurashtra 101.52 per cent, Central Gujarat 98.74 per cent, North Gujarat 79.99 per cent and South Gujarat 108.20 per cent, as mentioned in the official release. 

.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

J-K assembly elections 2024: Afzal Guru's brother, former militants, separatists form political group, to contest polls

Meet Indian genius who started business at 13, now owns a Rs 100 crore company, his business is…, he is from…

Meet Indian genius who started business at 13, now owns a Rs 100 crore company, his business is…, he is from…

Malayalam actor Siddique breaks his silence after Revathi Sampath accuses him of sexual harassment, takes legal action

Malayalam actor Siddique breaks his silence after Revathi Sampath accuses him of sexual harassment, takes legal action

Meet Kabita Sarkar, lawyer who will represent accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Meet Kabita Sarkar, lawyer who will represent accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this superstar was signed for Deewaar, Big B got blockbuster because...

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

From Albert Einstein to Louis Pasteur: 7 scientists who have made significant contributions to world

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement