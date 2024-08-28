Gujarat: 15 killed, over 11,000 relocated amid massive flooding after heavy rains

Amid the massive flooding resulted by heavy rainfall in Gujarat in the past three days, as many as 15 people have been killed and over 11,000 relocated by the authorities.

One was killed in Morbi, two in Gandhinagar, six in the Anand district, one in Vadodara, one in Kheda, two in Mahisagar, one in Bharuch and Ahmedabad each. Moreover, 11,043 people were relocated with 4,160 in Navsari, 1,158 in Valsad, 1,081 in Anand and 1,008 in Vadodara, the report suggested.

Meanwhile, 353 people stranded due to heavy rainfall across several distrcts have been rescued by the authorities.

Red alert for the western state

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on August 28 and 29 in Gujarat.

Most of the dams in the western state have overflowed. In addition, the rivers in Gujarat are crossing the danger mark, leading to flooding in the low-lying areas. People are reeling under severe water-logging as a result of the heavy rain showers.

Army units deployed in several districts

In order to boost the rescue and search operation, the Army's six units have been deployed in Devbhumi Dwarka, Anand, Vadodara, Kheda, Morbi, and Rajkot districts. Moreover, they have also been joined by the Navy and Coast Guard to further aid the rescue operations.

CM Bhupendra Patel holds review meeting

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday, i.e., August 28, held a review meeting via video conferencing to oversee the relief and rescue efforts across the state. The Chief Minister received detailed reports from district collectors and municipal commissioners regarding the rescue efforts, prompt relocation of people to safer locations, the availability of essential supplies, and the arrangement of relief kitchens during the meeting, an official statement from the CM's office mentioned.

He issued instructions to the district collectors to ensure that no individual approached the overflowing rivers, streams, or lakes, and strict vigilance must be maintained.

Gujarat received 99.66% of its seasonal rainfall on August 27

During this review meeting, it was reported that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 27 August, the state had have received a total of 99.66 per cent of its seasonal rainfall.

Moreover, the Kutch region recorded 116.79 per cent of its average rainfall, Saurashtra 101.52 per cent, Central Gujarat 98.74 per cent, North Gujarat 79.99 per cent and South Gujarat 108.20 per cent, as mentioned in the official release.

