Those guilty must be punished, but media trials unacceptable: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the media on Wednesday for acting as a "kangaroo (court)," only days after her cabinet minister and loyalist Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam in the state.

The Trinamool Congress chief slammed the media for beginning a "malicious campaign" against her party, saying she does not mind if "agencies act impartially."

"When you run a big organisation, mistakes can happen." If a mistake is made and it is proven legally, the person must be punished. However, I am opposed to any harmful media effort. The media is acting as a kangaroo (court). "A top judge just said the same thing," she said.

Banerjee claimed that at the request of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, opposition politicians and even businessmen were being "threatened by agencies."

The TMC leader also attacked the BJP for the current political turmoil in Maharashtra, claiming that the party has no choice but to overthrow state governments using three to four agencies. "They have taken Maharashtra and now Jharkhand, but Bengal has defeated them. Since you must first battle the Royal Bengal Tiger, breaking Bengal is not simple, she told the gathering.

Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on the morning of July 23 after the ED raided their residences and interrogated them for hours. Officials recovered Rs 21 crore in cash and gold worth more than Rs 70 lakh from Mukherjee's flat. They discovered at least 13 deeds from Chatterjee's residence, some of which were linked to Mukherjee.

