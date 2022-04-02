Gudi Padwa 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp greetings in Marathi, English

The word ‘Gudi’ means flag or emblem of Lord Brahma and ‘padwa’ means the first day of the phase of the moon. Gudi Padwa celebrates the crowning of Lord Ram after his return to Ayodhya along with Sita and Lakshman after completing exile of 14 years. The Gudi (flag) denotes Lord Ram’s victory over demon king Ravana. The Gudi is hoisted high, as a symbol of victory.

The day starts with devotees taking ritualistic bath which is followed by prayers. To mark the joyous occasion people decorate the entrance of their houses with torans of flowers/mango leaves and rangoli.

People made the Gudi flag by tying a silk scarf of red or yellow on top of a bamboo stick along with neem leaves and mango flowers. A Saakhar gaathi (sugar candy garland) is also hung with the Gudi. This ritual signifies the bittersweet experiences of life.

There is a Kalash made of silver, copper or bronze placed upside down on the bamboo stick which symbolises victory. Once the puja is done, the Gudi is hoisted outside the house.

Women drape their traditional Navari saree and the men wear Kurta with Dhoti or Pyjama. People prepare Srikhand and Puran Poli on this day.

Here are some wishes to greet your loved ones on this special occasion:

Gudi Padwa Wishes in Marathi:

1. Soneri Suryachi Soneri Kirne, Soneri Kirnancha Soneri Diwas….Soneri Diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha!Gudipadvyachya Hardik Shubhechha

2. Chitrachi Soneri PahatNavya Swapnachi Navi LatNava Armbha , Nava VishvasNavya Varshachi Hich Tar Khari SurvatGudi Padwachya Hardik Shubhechha

3. Navin varshacha hardik subhaecha Swagat karu navin svapnancha sagaly darshakanna "HAPPY GUDIPADAWA

4. Shrikhand Puri,Reshmi Gudi,Limba che Pan,Nav Varsha jaao chhan,Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa wishes in English

1. May the festival of lights be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. As the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way, bright sparkles of contentment, that stay with you through the days ahead.

2. This Gudi Padwa may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk Wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach Happiness as sweet as his ladoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Gudi Padwa

3. May peace transcend the earth. May the spirit of light illuminates the world. May the light that we celebrate at Gudi Padwa show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony. WISH YOU A VERY HAPPY Gudi Padwa.