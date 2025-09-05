GST reforms introduced due to Trump's tariffs? Here's what FM Sitharaman said

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend
INDIA
The central government, following the 56th meeting of the GST Council, had scrapped the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs. The new slab structure will take effect from September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has dismissed any link between the GST reforms and Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Indian imports, asserting that the reforms had been in the works for the past 1.5 years and that they were nowhere connected to the current global trade tensions.
In a conversation with India Today, Sitharaman said, "We have been working on GST overhaul for over 1.5 years. It is not because of Trump's tariffs". This comes after several opposition leaders questioned the timing of the GST reforms, asking if they were introduced in view of the 50 percent tariffs imposed by the US President. Speculating what drove the government to bring GST reforms, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram had listed sluggish growth, rising household debt, falling savings, upcoming Bihar elections, and US President Donald Trump's tariff war among possible triggers.
"It will be interesting to speculate on what drove the government to make the changes: Sluggish growth? Rising household debt? Falling household savings? Elections in Bihar? Mr Trump and his tariffs? All of the above?" Chidambaram asked.
The Union Finance Minister slammed the opposition parties over their claims on GST, asking them to "do their homework". "The Opposition says we imposed high GST rates initially and are now lowering them in the name of reforms. But those rates were not arbitrarily set by us, they were simply carried forward from the pre-GST system that existed under your watch," she said, as quoted by India Today.
"Opposition should do their homework before making public claims on GST. Everyone is understanding their absolute lack of knowledge," she added.
The central government, following the 56th meeting of the GST Council, had scrapped the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs. The new slab structure will take effect from September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. The council had approved a two-tier tax structure with only 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs. Moreover, a new 40 per cent slab was introduced for luxury and sin goods.
