GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting; new GST rates to be implemented by Navratri, says report

The Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising ministers from all states, will discuss the Centre's 'next-gen' GST reform proposal. What are the expected changes in GST rates, GST slabs? Check key highlights here:

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting; new GST rates to be implemented by Navratri, says report
The 56th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is set to begin in the national capital today, spanning two days from September 3 to 4. Expectations are running high as the Council is likely to decide to streamline the indirect tax regime by reducing the current four GST slabs to just two, in a move aimed at simplifying compliance and enhancing efficiency. 

GST Council Meeting: What are the expectations?

According to government sources, the Central Government proposes to eliminate 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST rates, retaining only 5 per cent and 18 per cent GST rates. As part of the initiative, 99 per cent of the 12 per cent slab is proposed to be moved to the 5 per cent slab, and 90 per cent of items in the 28 per cent slab are proposed to be moved to the 18 per cent slab. The announcement for the GST council meet came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during his Independence Day Speech that people were going to get a very big gift on Diwali and the government had embarked on a "big reform of GST".

Also read: GST Council meeting agenda: Nirmala Sitharaman to roll out next-gen reforms, here's what's getting cheaper or expensive

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the upcoming next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms will further simplify tax processes and reduce compliance burdens, particularly for small businesses. "The planned rollout of the next generation of GST reforms with a council meeting tomorrow and the day after," Sitharaman said, adding that in the coming months, there will be further reduction in compliance burden, making it easier for small businesses to thrive.  According to the sources, the consumer goods kept in the 28 per cent slab are proposed to be moved to the 18 per cent slab. They also said that a new slab of 40 per cent is proposed for "sin goods" like tobacco and pan masala.

BJP MP says it is a major next-gen GST reform

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Wednesday expressed optimism about the reforms, stating that they will benefit both traders and common consumers. "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, this is a major next-generation GST reform. Traders across the country are looking at the meeting. They are hopeful that after this meeting, in the GST reforms that will be announced, slabs will be reduced and several items will be shifted from higher slabs to lower ones so that not just traders but even common consumers will benefit," he told ANI.

GST Council meeting live updates:

New GST rates to be rolled out from Sep 22: Report

The Centre is looking to implement the new GST rates by Navratri, which are set to begin from September 22.


Visual from the venue

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav says GST reforms will help the common man and the poorest of the poor

"As an alliance party, we are supporting the major reforms in the GST sector that are being proposed by the government of India. Most of them are going to help the common men and the poorest of the poor... It will also expand the Indian economy... Any reform that is being implemented is done with good intentions and will ultimately be passed on to the customer and the consumer. We all have the common intention, right from the government of India to all the participating states, maybe including the opposition..., he told ANI.

GST Council meet: What goods are likely to become cheaper?

It is expected that the prices of electronic items, such as a specific category of TV, washing machine, and refrigerator, to decrease due to a reduced tax rate of 18 per cent, down from the current 28 per cent, PTI reported.

