Indrani Mukherjea's daughter Vidhie makes BIG allegations on step-brothers, says 'her mother was left penniless after...'
Cardi B loses cool outside LA court, throws marker at paparazzi for asking about pregnancy, watch: ‘Don’t disrespect me’
Vivek Oberoi birthday: How Bollywood's heartthrob built Rs 1200 crore empire beyond Bollywood
MS Dhoni's hookah video, old image with RP Singh go viral again after Irfan Pathan's controversial remarks, watch here
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh lost 5 kgs in just 18 days, here’s what she did, from yoga to brisk walking
Virat Kohli breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede after RCB IPL win, vows to move forward with...
GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meeting; new GST rates to be implemented by Navratri, says report
Tawi, Chenab, Basantar water level crosses danger mark, Jammu authorities on high alert; schools, colleges shut, watch
Meet woman, also known as beauty with brain, who secured 91.8% in class 10, 91.2% in 12th, IIM grad, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt, became IAS officer with AIR...
Donald Trump slams Xi Jinping for hosting Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un at China Victory Day Parade, says, 'As you conspire against America...'
INDIA
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to chair the two-day GST Council meeting, starting from September 3, 2025. The council meeting to be attended by 31 state and UT finance ministers will discuss 'next generation' GST reforms, including rate rationalisations. What's getting cheaper?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to chair the two-day GST Council meeting, starting from September 3, 2025. The council meeting to be attended by 31 state and UT finance ministers will discuss 'next generation' GST reforms, including rate rationalisations. The two-day 56th meeting in New Delhi is expected to slash taxes on common-use items and exemption for welfare services such as health and life insurance for individuals.
While GST introduced in 2017, have undergone several rounds of reforms, these reforms include the rationalisation of tax rates and simplification of compliance providing a big relief to middle class sand farmers. They are expected be unveiled at Diwali.
As per government, the GST reforms are based on three pillars, structural reforms, rate rationalisation, and ease of living, to make India 'aatmanirbhar', or 'self-reliant'. As per report, a two-tier Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure is proposed, which recommends only two tax rates, Lower Rate (5%) for essential or "merit" goods and Higher Rate (18%) for "standard" goods. Earlier there were 4 tax slabs, at 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent.
The government will cut tax on the goods in the 28 per cent GST slab, putting them in 18 per cent slab. Daily-use items such as ghee, butter, toothpaste, shampoo, cheese, and milk powder, which are currently taxed at 12 percent and 18 percent, may be brought down to the 5 percent slab. Food and beverages, pharmaceutical products, medical equipment, cement, and cars could become cheaper. At the same time, the tax burden on the service sector may also be reduced.
A special "sin tax" of 40% will be imposed on certain luxury or harmful items, such as Tobacco products and Luxury automobiles. This special tax will apply to a limited list of around 5-7 goods.
ALSO READ: PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2025 in New Delhi, says, 'ready to welcome all the investors...'