GST Council meeting agenda: Nirmala Sitharaman to roll out next-gen reforms, here's what's getting cheaper or expensive

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to chair the two-day GST Council meeting, starting from September 3, 2025. The council meeting to be attended by 31 state and UT finance ministers will discuss 'next generation' GST reforms, including rate rationalisations. What's getting cheaper?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

GST Council meeting agenda: Nirmala Sitharaman to roll out next-gen reforms, here's what's getting cheaper or expensive
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to chair the two-day GST Council meeting, starting from September 3, 2025. The council meeting to be attended by 31 state and UT finance ministers will discuss 'next generation' GST reforms, including rate rationalisations. The two-day 56th meeting in New Delhi is expected to slash taxes on common-use items and exemption for welfare services such as health and life insurance for individuals.

While GST introduced in 2017, have undergone several rounds of reforms, these reforms include the rationalisation of tax rates and simplification of compliance providing a big relief to middle class sand farmers. They are expected be unveiled at Diwali.  

As per government, the GST reforms are based on three pillars, structural reforms, rate rationalisation, and ease of living, to make India 'aatmanirbhar', or 'self-reliant'. As per report, a two-tier Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure is proposed, which recommends only two tax rates, Lower Rate (5%) for essential or "merit" goods and Higher Rate (18%) for "standard" goods. Earlier there were 4 tax slabs, at 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent.

What's getting cheaper?

The government will cut tax on the goods in the 28 per cent GST slab, putting them in 18 per cent slab. Daily-use items such as ghee, butter, toothpaste, shampoo, cheese, and milk powder, which are currently taxed at 12 percent and 18 percent, may be brought down to the 5 percent slab. Food and beverages, pharmaceutical products, medical equipment, cement, and cars could become cheaper. At the same time, the tax burden on the service sector may also be reduced.

What's getting expensive?

A special "sin tax" of 40% will be imposed on certain luxury or harmful items, such as Tobacco products and Luxury automobiles. This special tax will apply to a limited list of around 5-7 goods.

