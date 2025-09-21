GST 3.0: THESE lifesaving medicines, drugs to get tax-free', check full list here

The fresh GST rates with revised slabs, approved by the central government-led GST council, will take effect tomorrow, i.e., September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. Here's a complete list of lifesaving medicines and drugs that will become cheaper under the 'two-tier' tax system.

The fresh GST rates with revised slabs, approved by the central government-led GST council, will take effect tomorrow, i.e., September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. Under this ‘two-tier’ tax system, the government has revised the GST structure, scraping the 28 percent and 12 percent tax slabs. This implies that goods sold in the nation will fall under either the 5 percent or the 18 percent tax bracket, depending on their nature.

The move is being hailed as a major relief to consumers, especially the middle class, as everyday items, including clothes, soap bars, shampoo, toothpaste, and more, are getting cheaper. In addition, the government has exempted taxes on a list of lifesaving medicines and drugs to bolster their sales in the country.

Lifesaving meds to get cheaper, check list

A list of 36 lifesaving medicines and drugs will get cheaper from Monday, i.e., September 22, 2025. The following medicines will attract 'nil' tax, as they have been listed under essential items:

1. Agalsidase Beta

2. Imiglucerase

3. Eptacog alfa activated recombinant coagulation factor VIIa

4. Onasemnogene abeparvovec

5. Asciminib

6. Mepolizumab

7. Pegylated Liposomal Irinotecan

8. Daratumumab

9. Daratumumab subcutaneous

10. Teclistamab

11. Amivantamab

12. Alectinib

13. Risdiplam

14. Obinutuzumab

15. Polatuzumab vedotin

16. Entrectinib

17. Atezolizumab

18. Spesolimab

19. Velaglucerase Alpha

20. Agalsidase Alfa

21. Rurioctocog Alpha Pegol

22. Idursulphatase

23. Alglucosidase Alfa

24. Laronidase

25. Olipudase Alfa

