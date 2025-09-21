GST 3.0: THESE lifesaving medicines, drugs to get tax-free', check full list here

'For the next term...': Rajeev Shukla officially confirms name of new BCCI president, explains how decision was made
The fresh GST rates with revised slabs, approved by the central government-led GST council, will take effect tomorrow, i.e., September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. Here's a complete list of lifesaving medicines and drugs that will become cheaper under the 'two-tier' tax system.
The fresh GST rates with revised slabs, approved by the central government-led GST council, will take effect tomorrow, i.e., September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. Under this ‘two-tier’ tax system, the government has revised the GST structure, scraping the 28 percent and 12 percent tax slabs. This implies that goods sold in the nation will fall under either the 5 percent or the 18 percent tax bracket, depending on their nature.
The move is being hailed as a major relief to consumers, especially the middle class, as everyday items, including clothes, soap bars, shampoo, toothpaste, and more, are getting cheaper. In addition, the government has exempted taxes on a list of lifesaving medicines and drugs to bolster their sales in the country.
A list of 36 lifesaving medicines and drugs will get cheaper from Monday, i.e., September 22, 2025. The following medicines will attract 'nil' tax, as they have been listed under essential items:
1. Agalsidase Beta
2. Imiglucerase
3. Eptacog alfa activated recombinant coagulation factor VIIa
4. Onasemnogene abeparvovec
5. Asciminib
6. Mepolizumab
7. Pegylated Liposomal Irinotecan
8. Daratumumab
9. Daratumumab subcutaneous
10. Teclistamab
11. Amivantamab
12. Alectinib
13. Risdiplam
14. Obinutuzumab
15. Polatuzumab vedotin
16. Entrectinib
17. Atezolizumab
18. Spesolimab
19. Velaglucerase Alpha
20. Agalsidase Alfa
21. Rurioctocog Alpha Pegol
22. Idursulphatase
23. Alglucosidase Alfa
24. Laronidase
25. Olipudase Alfa
