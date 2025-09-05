GST 2.0: Good news for consumers! These essential items are tax free; check list HERE

The government’s GST 2.0, GST reforms ahead of the festive season, which it has termed “double dhamaka” and “next generation”, has indeed provided a relief to consumers as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced various important goods and services free from GST. The items included in this list range from food items, medicines, education supplies, insurance, and even certain defence and aviation imports.

The landmark next-generation GST reforms that were announced on Wednesday include significant relief to citizens in the healthcare and insurance sectors. One of the biggest announcements is the complete removal of GST on individual health and life insurance.

Until now, they have attracted 18 and 5 per cent GST. With the new reform, they have been moved to the zero-tax bracket, making health and life insurance more affordable and accessible to a wider section of society.

These reforms, cleared by the GST Council, are expected to reduce the cost of essential medical items and health-related financial services. In addition to this, GST rates on several critical medical items have been reduced from 12 per cent to just 5 per cent. They include a thermometer, medical-grade oxygen, all diagnostic kits and reagents, glucometers and test strips, as well as corrective spectacles.

What goods and services are exempted from GST?

The GST Council has removed tax from various food products consumed daily.

Food items: Ultra-high temperature milk, chena, and paneer, all Indian breads.

Healthcare and medicines: 33 life-saving drugs (earlier 12%), 3 specialised medicines for cancer/rare diseases (earlier 5%)

Insurance: All individual health and life insurance policies, including reinsurance.

Education and Stationery: Exercise books, graph books, lab notebooks, uncoated paper for notebooks, maps, atlases, globes, pencil sharpeners, erasers, pencils, crayons, pastels, drawing charcoals, tailor’s chalk.

Defence and Aviation: Flight and target simulators, defence sub-assemblies, imports drones, unmanned vessels, missiles, rockets, ejection seats, C-130/C-295MW aircraft.

How are the GST reforms?

The sweeping changes have been made under the next-generation GST (Goods and Services Tax) rationalisation.This is aimed at reducing the tax burden on citizens while stimulating economic growth.The GST Council, on Wednesday, after a threadbare discussion, approved significant rate cuts across multiple sectors. The announcements were made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.On the essential items front, items of daily household use will now cost less.

Products such as hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet soap bars, toothbrushes, and shaving cream, which earlier attracted 18 per cent GST, will now fall under the 5 per cent bracket.Similarly, butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujiya, and mixtures have all seen their GST rate reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.Utensils, feeding bottles, baby napkins, and clinical diapers have also become cheaper with the rate cut to 5 per cent. Sewing machines and their parts, previously taxed at 12 per cent, will now attract only 5 per cent GST.

(With inputs from ANI)