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GSLV-F17 Launch: PM Modi lauds ISRO, says mission 'reflects excellence and growing capabilities'

The GSLV-F17 vehicle successfully and precisely injected EOS-05, also known as the geo-imaging star satellite, into its intended orbit, marking another milestone for India's space programme, ISRO chief V Narayanan announced on Thursday.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 09:20 AM IST

GSLV-F17 Launch: PM Modi lauds ISRO, says mission 'reflects excellence and growing capabilities'
PM Modi (File Photo/ ANI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the successful launch of ISRO's GSLV-F17 carrying the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite-05 (EOS-05), calling it an "outstanding achievement" and a proud moment for the nation.

The GSLV-F17 vehicle successfully and precisely injected EOS-05, also known as the geo-imaging star satellite, into its intended orbit, marking another milestone for India's space programme, ISRO chief V Narayanan announced on Thursday.

PM Modi praises ISRO

In a post on X, PM Modi said the mission reflected the "excellence, innovation and growing capabilities" of India's space sector.

"Yet another outstanding achievement by ISRO and a proud moment for our nation. The successful launch of GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05, India’s first-ever imaging satellite from Geosynchronous orbit is a reflection of the excellence, innovation and growing capabilities that define India’s space sector," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growing collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the country's private industry, saying the partnership was strengthening and scaling up India's space programme.

"The growing partnership between ISRO and Indian industry is adding new strength and scale to our space programme and expanding India’s capabilities across the entire space ecosystem," he added.

What ISRO chief said on successful launch of GSLV-F17

Speaking after the successful launch of GSLV-F17, the ISRO chief said the successful mission was a significant achievement for India’s space programme and that the satellite’s health was perfectly alright after its injection into orbit.

“I am very happy to announce that the GSLV-F17 vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite 05, the geo-imaging satellite, in the intended and required orbit," he said.

He added that once EOS-05 is operationalised in orbit, it will become India’s first dedicated imaging satellite from the geo orbit and provide important strategic data for the country.

“Today, we have injected the heaviest satellite, 2367 kgs, using this launch vehicle. The health of the satellite is perfectly alright,” the ISRO chief said.

About GSLV-F17 launch

ISRO successfully deployed the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, marking another major milestone in India’s space programme.

The launch took place from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR. The launch was carried out on a GSLV-F17 rocket, which is the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), as it carried EOS-05 towards a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO).

Positioned around 36,000 kilometres away in space, the satellite will provide a continuous bird's-eye view of the whole country. Calling it not a spy satellite, ISRO chief Dr V Narayanan said EOS-05 will monitor India for the "safety and security" of people.

(With ANI inputs)

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