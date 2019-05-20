Headlines

GSEB.org 10th SSC Results 2019: Gujarat Board SSC Class X exam results 2019 to be published tomorrow

This year, the exam was held between March 7 to March 19 and after two months and two days, the students will get to know their fate.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 20, 2019, 08:35 PM IST

Nearly 7.5 lakh students who appeared for the Gujarat State Education Board Class X exams will heave a sigh of relief tomorrow. GSEB 10th Results 2019 will be published on May 21st at 8 AM by GSEB. 

This year, the exam was held between March 7 to March 19 and after two months and two days, the students will get to know their fate. 

There are multiple ways of students knowing how they have fared in the first competitive exam of their life. 

Here are the steps to check GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2019

1).Click on the website links gseb.org or examresults.net/gujarat

2) Click on SSC Results 2019.

3) Enter your Roll Number and click on submit button.

4) Check your GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2019

5) Students can download the Gujarat GBSE Board Class 10 Result 2019 by clicking ‘Save’ and take a printout for future reference.

The students can take the printout of the results after downloading it. For the official purpose, like higher education, the student will have procure the official mark sheets distributed by the concerned authorities.

About Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB): 

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education board is a government board, which is responsible for quality education system in all over Gujarat state. The major duties of the GSEB include academics, research and development and conducting exams. Gujarat board was established on May 01, 1960.

The main academic task of the board is to prepare syllabus for secondary schools and also the recommendation of text-books. GSEB also performs the responsibilities of recognising new schools, performance evaluation of schools and inspections of various schools associated with the Board.

