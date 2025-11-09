FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
GSAT-7R: India’s new military satellite to enhance space monitoring against China’s expanding power

The launch comes six months after Operation Sindoor, the four-day military offensive in May that saw the Indian armed forces targeting terrorist infrastructure deep within Pakistan.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 09:21 AM IST

GSAT-7R: India’s new military satellite to enhance space monitoring against China’s expanding power
The launch comes six months after Operation Sindoor, the four-day military offensive in May that saw the Indian armed forces targeting terrorist infrastructure deep within Pakistan. During the conflict, China helped Pakistan with space-based intelligence, as per reports.

Weighing approximately 4,400 kg, GSAT-7R is equipped with numerous indigenous, state-of-the-art components specifically designed to meet the operational needs of the Indian Navy.

Six months have passed since the Indian military launched Operation Sindoor, a four-day attack in May that targeted terrorist infrastructure located deep within Pakistan.  According to accounts, China provided Pakistan with space-based intelligence during the conflict.

 The GSAT-7R, which weighs around 4,400 kg, is outfitted with a number of domestic, cutting-edge parts created especially to satisfy the operational requirements of the Indian Navy.

"In an era of complex security challenges, GSAT-7R represents the Indian Navy’s determination to protect the nation’s maritime interests by leveraging advanced technology through Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)," stated the Defence Ministry.

About GSAT-7R

Up to 2,000 kilometers from India's coastline, the satellite will improve connectivity with high-capacity bandwidth, allowing secure real-time communication between military ships, aircraft, and submarines across IOR.
Blue-water operations, or a persistent naval presence far from Indian coasts, will be made possible by it.
Network-centric warfare, in which all naval assets function as a single information network, will be supported by the satellite.

Why It Matters
India is extending its marine response and monitoring throughout the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Compared to its predecessor, GSAT-7R will provide more coverage, stronger encryption, and more capacity.

improves compatibility with carrier groups, maritime drones, and the future P-75I submarine fleet.

China has quickly developed sophisticated anti-space capabilities, including co-orbital satellites, direct-ascent anti-satellite missiles, electronic warfare systems, and powerful directed energy weapons like lasers that are intended to prevent or impair another country's access to space.

According to a Times of India report, China's military satellite fleet grew from just 36 in 2010 to over 1,000 by 2024, including about 360 satellites used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) tasks.

Speaking at a conference in June, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, the head of the Integrated Defence Staff, emphasized the necessity of broadening India's "surveillance envelope" and the significance of "real-time situational awareness" in military operations.

"We must detect, identify and track potential threats not when they approach our borders, but when they are still in their staging areas, airfields and bases, deep within an adversary’s territory," he told TOI.

Air Marshal Dixit cited China's April 2023 decision to create the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Aerospace Force as proof that Beijing acknowledges space as the "ultimate high ground" in contemporary warfare.

"In LEO [low Earth orbit], their satellites have recently displayed advanced "dogfighting" maneuvers, practicing strategies intended to track and possibly damage hostile space assets.  They have changed from a "kill chain" to a "kill mesh," an integrated network that smoothly connects armament systems and ISR satellites, according to Air Marshal Dixit.

