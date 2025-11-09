GSAT-7R: India’s new military satellite to enhance space monitoring against China’s expanding power
Meet Saikat Chakrabarti, Indian-origin democrat in spotlight after Zohran Mamdani, to contest for Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco seat
What Is GPS Spoofing and how it disrupted 800+ flights in Delhi?
Bihar Election 2025: Phase-2 campaign concludes today; PM Modi vows to attend NDA swearing-in after victory; voting on Nov 11 for 122 seats
Zarine Khan death: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor arrive at Sanjay Khan's residence to pay condolences
Bigg Boss 19: 'Gaurav Khanna owning these two dayans': TV actor hits back at Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, netizens react
'Warned months ago’: ATC flagged technical gaps months before Delhi airport glitch
Gujarat Board GSEB Class 10 and 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at gsebeservice.com; Check complete timetable here
How many Democratic votes do Republicans need to end US government shutdown?
Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ category, AQI crosses 400 mark in several places, know why GRAP-3 is not yet in force
INDIA
The launch comes six months after Operation Sindoor, the four-day military offensive in May that saw the Indian armed forces targeting terrorist infrastructure deep within Pakistan.
The launch comes six months after Operation Sindoor, the four-day military offensive in May that saw the Indian armed forces targeting terrorist infrastructure deep within Pakistan. During the conflict, China helped Pakistan with space-based intelligence, as per reports.
Weighing approximately 4,400 kg, GSAT-7R is equipped with numerous indigenous, state-of-the-art components specifically designed to meet the operational needs of the Indian Navy.
Six months have passed since the Indian military launched Operation Sindoor, a four-day attack in May that targeted terrorist infrastructure located deep within Pakistan. According to accounts, China provided Pakistan with space-based intelligence during the conflict.
The GSAT-7R, which weighs around 4,400 kg, is outfitted with a number of domestic, cutting-edge parts created especially to satisfy the operational requirements of the Indian Navy.
"In an era of complex security challenges, GSAT-7R represents the Indian Navy’s determination to protect the nation’s maritime interests by leveraging advanced technology through Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)," stated the Defence Ministry.
Up to 2,000 kilometers from India's coastline, the satellite will improve connectivity with high-capacity bandwidth, allowing secure real-time communication between military ships, aircraft, and submarines across IOR.
Blue-water operations, or a persistent naval presence far from Indian coasts, will be made possible by it.
Network-centric warfare, in which all naval assets function as a single information network, will be supported by the satellite.
Why It Matters
India is extending its marine response and monitoring throughout the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
Compared to its predecessor, GSAT-7R will provide more coverage, stronger encryption, and more capacity.
improves compatibility with carrier groups, maritime drones, and the future P-75I submarine fleet.
China has quickly developed sophisticated anti-space capabilities, including co-orbital satellites, direct-ascent anti-satellite missiles, electronic warfare systems, and powerful directed energy weapons like lasers that are intended to prevent or impair another country's access to space.
According to a Times of India report, China's military satellite fleet grew from just 36 in 2010 to over 1,000 by 2024, including about 360 satellites used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) tasks.
Speaking at a conference in June, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, the head of the Integrated Defence Staff, emphasized the necessity of broadening India's "surveillance envelope" and the significance of "real-time situational awareness" in military operations.
"We must detect, identify and track potential threats not when they approach our borders, but when they are still in their staging areas, airfields and bases, deep within an adversary’s territory," he told TOI.
Air Marshal Dixit cited China's April 2023 decision to create the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Aerospace Force as proof that Beijing acknowledges space as the "ultimate high ground" in contemporary warfare.
"In LEO [low Earth orbit], their satellites have recently displayed advanced "dogfighting" maneuvers, practicing strategies intended to track and possibly damage hostile space assets. They have changed from a "kill chain" to a "kill mesh," an integrated network that smoothly connects armament systems and ISR satellites, according to Air Marshal Dixit.