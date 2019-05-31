Grit beats heat at Raisina Hill

Headlines

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

India plans to host first edition of 'Global IndiaAI 2023 ' in October

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

HomeIndia

India

Grit beats heat at Raisina Hill

Despite scorching Sun beating heat at 44 degree celsius, the guests started arriving at 5:30 PM for the 7 O'clock event that continued for almost two hours.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 31, 2019, 05:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 54 member strong council of ministers took oath at the huge forecourt lawns of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday that was filled up to the brim with 8000 guests, including special VIP invitees, heads of the state of BIMSTEC countries and who's who of Indian politics, industry and Bollywood.

The imposing structure of an all decked up Rashtrapati Bhawan in the background provided a spectacular and befitting aura to the grand event of oath taking ceremony that PM Modi earned for the BJP by securing a huge victory on 303 seats.

Despite scorching Sun beating heat at 44 degree celsius, the guests started arriving at 5:30 PM for the 7 O'clock event that continued for almost two hours. Among the first ones to arrive were Amit Shah along with members of the BJP, especially who were to be sworn in.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at 6:30 and were seated in the front row with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. While no one was there to represent West Bengal government, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who also fought a bitter electoral battle with PM Modi were present.

As the evening descended in the forecourt, top notch industry honchos - Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani and son Anant, Ratan Tata, L N Mittal, Gautam Adani, Prashant Ruia and Anil Aggarwal walked in one by one for the grand ceremony. Close in tow were RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, HDFC Deepak Parekh.

Drawing applause on their arrival were Bollywood stars like Asha Bhonsale, Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi, Shahid Kapur, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangna Ranaut.

Leaving the mingling part with guests for dinner, PM Modi arrived at 6:55 pm and was followed by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at sharp 7 PM to administer sacrosanct oath of Constitution to the new government.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Paudel gets rid of Imam-ul-Haq with brilliant direct hit, Watch

Bodybuilder cop Deepak Sharma accuses pro wrestlers Rounak, Ankit Gulia of duping him of Rs 50 lakh

Naseeruddin Shah reveals he initially didn't like working on Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro: 'I was into method acting...'

Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

Vivek Agnihotri says he 'resigned mentally from Bollywood' due to 'dumb' stars: 'I am far more intelligent than them'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE