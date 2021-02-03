Farmers' protest: Greta Thunberg deletes tweet after uproar? Find out here

Headlines

South Africa’s Faf Du Plessis predicts this Indian player to be the highest run-getter in World Cup 2023

When Mahira Khan opened up on her divorce with Ali Askari: 'Was a very painful and difficult time...'

US Congressman Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'To see what women scientists in India...'

Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine awarded to Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman for mRNA Covid vaccines

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner dance together at Paris Fashion Week, video goes viral: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

South Africa’s Faf Du Plessis predicts this Indian player to be the highest run-getter in World Cup 2023

Tejas teaser review: Kangana Ranaut is back with a bang, plays an IAF officer in aerial actioner

US Congressman Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'To see what women scientists in India...'

ICC World Cup 2023: Top ranked players of each team (batters, bowlers, all-rounders)

Aromatic plants to grow indoors

Diabetes: Lifestyle habits to control blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Tejas teaser review: Kangana Ranaut is back with a bang, plays an IAF officer in aerial actioner

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar announces next film on India's 'first and deadliest' airstrike; details here

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kendall Jenner dance together at Paris Fashion Week, video goes viral: Watch

US Congressman Richard McCormick praises Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War: 'To see what women scientists in India...'

When Mahira Khan opened up on her divorce with Ali Askari: 'Was a very painful and difficult time...'

HomeIndia

India

Farmers' protest: Greta Thunberg deletes tweet after uproar? Find out here

Greta Thunberg, the 18-year-old Swedish climate activist, has deleted the tweet containing the document that contained the toolkit for accelerating the farmers' protest on January 26, 2021 on the outskirts of Delhi against the three farm laws.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 03, 2021, 09:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Greta Thunberg, the 18-year-old Swedish climate activist, has deleted the tweet containing the document that contained the toolkit for accelerating the farmers' protest on January 26, 2021 on the outskirts of Delhi against the three farm laws.

The Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Greta Thunberg had extended her support to the ongoing agitation of farmers on Wednesday and said she stands in support with them.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thurnberg tweeted.

The 18-year-old Thunberg also shared a news article highlighting the actions taken by the Centre against the farmers, including cutting off internet services in many regions.

In a "toolkit" document shared by Thunberg on Twitter, she calls RSS-BJP as a fascistic ruling party. The document is titled - "#ASKINDIAWHY Global Farmers Strike First Wave Will you be part of the largest protest in Human History?" 

The five main points the document mentions:

1) Participate in (or organise an) on-ground protest: Share solidarity Photo/Video Message by email preferably by January  25 (solidarity messages for farmers at Delhi’s border).

2) Digital Strike: #AskIndiaWhy Video/Photo Message - On or Before 26th January.

3) Twitter Storm on February 4,5  2021: Share solidarity Photo/Video Message by preferably by February 5, latest by February 6.

4) Contact a local Representative: It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government.

5) Divest from Ambani and Adani: Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani manufacture wealth by working hand-in-hand with the Modi Regime to exploit the world’s people, lands and culture. 

This is proof of the fact that the international propaganda against India and the ruling government is a well chalked out plan that is taking shape since January 26, 2020.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

World's most expensive Bonsai tree costs for than Mukesh Ambani’s SUV, check its price

'Felt like we are in Karachi...': Mohammad Rizwan reflects on Pakistan team's reception in Hyderabad

‘Could be my last World Cup for India…’: Ace spinner hints at retirement in limited-over formats

Tejas: Teaser of Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner to be unveiled on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE