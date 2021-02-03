Farmers' protest: Greta Thunberg deletes tweet after uproar? Find out here

Greta Thunberg, the 18-year-old Swedish climate activist, has deleted the tweet containing the document that contained the toolkit for accelerating the farmers' protest on January 26, 2021 on the outskirts of Delhi against the three farm laws.

Greta Thunberg, the 18-year-old Swedish climate activist, has deleted the tweet containing the document that contained the toolkit for accelerating the farmers' protest on January 26, 2021 on the outskirts of Delhi against the three farm laws.

The Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Greta Thunberg had extended her support to the ongoing agitation of farmers on Wednesday and said she stands in support with them.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thurnberg tweeted.

The 18-year-old Thunberg also shared a news article highlighting the actions taken by the Centre against the farmers, including cutting off internet services in many regions.

In a "toolkit" document shared by Thunberg on Twitter, she calls RSS-BJP as a fascistic ruling party. The document is titled - "#ASKINDIAWHY Global Farmers Strike First Wave Will you be part of the largest protest in Human History?"

The five main points the document mentions:

1) Participate in (or organise an) on-ground protest: Share solidarity Photo/Video Message by email preferably by January 25 (solidarity messages for farmers at Delhi’s border).

2) Digital Strike: #AskIndiaWhy Video/Photo Message - On or Before 26th January.

3) Twitter Storm on February 4,5 2021: Share solidarity Photo/Video Message by preferably by February 5, latest by February 6.

4) Contact a local Representative: It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government.

5) Divest from Ambani and Adani: Billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani manufacture wealth by working hand-in-hand with the Modi Regime to exploit the world’s people, lands and culture.

This is proof of the fact that the international propaganda against India and the ruling government is a well chalked out plan that is taking shape since January 26, 2020.