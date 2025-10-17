Grenades hurled on army camp in Assam's Kakopathar, 3 soldiers injured, abandoned truck used in attack found in...

Amid 48 hours ceasefire, Pakistan and Taliban set to conduct 'crucial talks' on cross-border tensions in...
INDIA
Three soldiers injured after 'unidentified' attackers hurled grenades targeting Indian Army's 19 Grenadiers unit camp in Assam's Tinsukia in Kakopathar town.
Three soldiers injured after 'unidentified' attackers hurled grenades targeting Indian Army's 19 Grenadiers unit camp in Assam's Tinsukia in Kakopathar town on Friday early morning.
Heavy gunfire and grenade explosions were heard around midnight, which lasted till one hour, as per reports.
As per preliminary report, a truck was used by attackers, which was later found abandoned in the Tengapani area of Arunachal Pradesh.
Authorties have launch a search operation, as attackers are believed to have fled into dense forested area near Myanmar border.
No group has yet taken the responsibility of the attack. However, local report claims that it was a attack by a joint group of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K-YA) and the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-Independent), both proscribed insurgent outfits.