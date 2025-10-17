FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Grenades hurled on army camp in Assam's Kakopathar, 3 soldiers injured, abandoned truck used in attack found in...

Three soldiers injured after 'unidentified' attackers hurled grenades targeting Indian Army's 19 Grenadiers unit camp in Assam's Tinsukia in Kakopathar town.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 09:37 AM IST

Grenades hurled on army camp in Assam's Kakopathar, 3 soldiers injured, abandoned truck used in attack found in...
(Representative image)
Three soldiers injured after 'unidentified' attackers hurled grenades targeting Indian Army's 19 Grenadiers unit camp in Assam's Tinsukia in Kakopathar town on Friday early morning.

Heavy gunfire and grenade explosions were heard around midnight, which lasted till one hour, as per reports.

Abandoned truck found in Arunacgal Pradesh

As per preliminary report, a truck was used by attackers, which was later found abandoned in the Tengapani area of Arunachal Pradesh.

Authorties have launch a search operation, as attackers are believed to have fled into dense forested area near Myanmar border.

No group has taken responsibility yet

No group has yet taken the responsibility of the attack. However, local report claims that it was a attack by a joint group of the  National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K-YA) and the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-Independent), both proscribed insurgent outfits.

