'No new cars, greet people with namaste, adab': Tejashwi Yadav comes out with code of conduct for RJD ministers

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav issued a list of directions to RJD cabinet members on Saturday, in a clear attempt to improve his party's image.

The possible RJD successor published the directives on his official Twitter account, prohibiting party ministers from acquiring new cars and from allowing guests to touch their feet.

“Rashtriya Janata Dal ministers will not allow workers, well-wishers, supporters or any other person older than him to touch their feet. Will promote the tradition of salutation, namaste and adaab with folded hands for courtesy and greetings,” the post read.

He further asked ministers to conduct themselves with dignity and humility and give priority to helping the poor irrespective of their religion and caste.

Please also promote exchange of books or pens in place of bouquets, added the leader who now seems intent on projecting a more mature image of himself.

In an apparent attempt to keep RJD members from bragging about their party's status as the largest partner, he used the phrase "under the leadership of honorable chief minister" twice while instructing ministers to encourage probity, transparency, and quick action, as well as to use social media to inform the public about the government's initiatives.

The BJP, which has been in a sulk since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quit the NDA, accusing it of attempting to divide his JD(U), reacted with sarcasm.

The script is well written. But who is going to read and understand... Nonetheless, in the interests of Bihar we appeal to the ministers to heed the advice of Tejashwi bhai, state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said in a statement.

READ| Digital Seva Yojana: Rajasthan government plans to give smartphones to 1.35 crore women