Green firecrackers allowed only for two hours on Diwali night from 8 to 10 pm: Punjab govt order

On Diwali, firecrackers will be allowed to burst in the state for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm, Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

The Punjab government on Wednesday said a window of two hours will be given for bursting firecrackers on Diwali on October 24. 

Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said in the light of the directions of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, the department of environment, science and technology has issued detailed instructions to district administrations regarding the time limit for bursting firecrackers for strict implementation.

On Diwali, firecrackers will be allowed to burst in the state for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm, he said in a statement.

The manufacture, stock, distribution, sale and use of joined fire crackers is hereby banned in the state and only the green crackers (those crackers that do not use barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury arsenic, strontium, chromate) would be allowed for sale, Hayer said.

The sale shall only be through licensed traders and it shall be ensured that the licensed traders are selling the permitted firecrackers, the statement said.

Hayer further said apart from Diwali, crackers bursting will be permitted for one hour from 4 am to 5 am and one hour from 9 to 10 pm on November 8, the 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Nanak Dev.

He said that 35 minutes for Christmas from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am midnight on December 25-26 and 35 minutes from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am midnight on New Year's Eve from 31 December-1 January have been allowed.

