Greater Noida: Woman's body with severed wrist found near AWHO Apartments, probe on

The body of an unidentified woman with injury marks was found near an upscale residential apartment complex in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Tuesday.

According to the police, the body was found lying in a service lane opposite AWHO Apartments in Sector Chi-IV. The woman’s body was noticed by passersby who informed Noida Police who reached the spot.

Anil Kumar, ASHO Beta-2, said that the woman was around 35 years old and efforts were on establish her identity.

He also said that there was a deep cut on her left wrist due to which she seemed to have lost a lot of blood. There were injury marks on her head as well.

SHO Kumar said the CCTV footage from the area were being scanned to know more about the case and that the body has been sent for post-mortem, which will reveal the cause of death.

Since it is an unidentified body, it will be kept at the post-mortem facility for 72 hours, according to the guidelines, SHO Kumar said.