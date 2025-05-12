The final stages of land acquisition are underway. Once completed, a master plan will be created, and tenders for construction will be issued.

Greater Noida is set to get a modern railway station in Bodaki, designed on the lines of New Delhi Railway Station. The upcoming station will have 13 platforms and around 70 trains, including Vande Bharat, will connect Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

The station is part of a larger Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH) being developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) on 358 acres near Bodaki village. The site is being prepared, and boundary wall construction has begun. The project was declared a "special railway project" in December last year, speeding up work, according to a report by Hindustan.

The MMTH will integrate train, metro, and bus services in one place. It will also have coach maintenance yards, sewage and water treatment plants, and other key facilities. The project aims to reduce the heavy passenger load on Delhi Railway Station and Anand Vihar ISBT by providing a major stop for trains and buses heading toward eastern India.

The budget for the project is estimated at around Rs 1,625 crore. IITGNL, a joint venture between the Central Government and Greater Noida Authority, is overseeing the project. GNIDA is providing land free of cost, while DMIC will fund the development.

The project will have two major zones:

Zone 1: Will include ISBT, a local bus terminal, metro rail transit, and commercial/retail areas.

Zone 2: Will house the railway station, hotels, an overbridge, multi-level parking, and retail spaces.