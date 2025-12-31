Greater Noida to Faridabad in just 30 minutes: UP govt to build THIS Rs 66 crore 4-lane bridge to cut short travel time between these two cities, here's all you need to know

The project involves construction of a four-lane approach road from Greater Noida to the Manjhawali bridge, with an estimated cost of around Rs 66 crore. Read here to know details.

Travel between Greater Noida and Faridabad is finally set to become a lot easier, with work on the long-pending Manjhawali bridge approach road picking up pace. The four-lane road is expected to significantly cut down commuting time between the two NCR cities to around 30 minutes, bringing relief to thousands of daily commuters who have been facing endless traffic jams and delays.

Need for a direct link

Despite being part of the National Capital Region, Greater Noida and Faridabad have never had a direct road connection, forcing commuters to take longer, congested routes through Delhi, Noida, Kalindi Kunj, or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The new road project aims to bridge this gap by providing a direct link via the Manjhawali bridge over the Yamuna, significantly reducing travel distance and time. This is expected to not only save fuel and reduce commuting stress but also improve emergency response times and lower logistics costs for businesses operating across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

About the project

The project involves construction of a four-lane approach road from Greater Noida to the Manjhawali bridge, with an estimated cost of around Rs 66 crore. The scope of work includes building a new approach road near Greater Noida, strengthening existing stretches, and adding improved drainage and safety features. Authorities indicate that the road could be completed within a year, provided construction progresses without major interruptions.

Land acquisition has been the biggest hurdle so far, with about 70 percent of the required land already acquired, while the remaining parcels are still under cultivation. Discussions with farmers are ongoing, with compensation being the central issue. Officials remain hopeful that the remaining land-related concerns will be resolved soon, allowing construction to move at a faster pace.

Boost to NCR connectivity

Once completed, the road is expected to improve east-west connectivity across the NCR, directly connecting residential and industrial areas of Greater Noida and Faridabad. This is likely to boost real estate demand in nearby Noida sectors, with villages along the Yamuna belt also benefiting from easier access to schools, hospitals, and local markets.

Movement of goods between Uttar Pradesh and Haryana is expected to become faster and more efficient, fitting into larger regional infrastructure plans, including the FNG Expressway and improved connectivity to the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

Decades-old plan gains momentum

The Manjhawali road project, conceived years ago, had faced multiple delays. Recent approvals have breathed new life into it, with the foundation stone laid in December 2025. If completed as planned, it will fill a critical gap in the NCR's road network, offering lasting benefits to commuters and regional development