Greater Noida to act as interchange for 2 grand expressways, to provide Ghaziabad, Faridabad access to Noida Airport

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is mulling to connect two massive expressways with Greater Noida. They have written to the Central government for this purpose. If approved, it will provide a fillip to Greater Noida's economy. NHAI is planning to make Greater Noida an interchange destination.

According to reports, the Yamuna Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway will soon be joined. NHAI has written a letter to the Yogi government.

Greater Noida will become an interchange for the confluence of the two expressways.

NHAI is working on this project aggressively. Yamuna Authority, UP government and NHAI officials have been meeting regularly to discuss the ambitious project.

The UP government has also sent a letter to the chief secretary regarding the project. They have sought the officer's response regarding objections to the project (if any).

The Greater Noida Authority, UP government and Noida Authority are already working on the Noida International Airport.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway, also called the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway is 135 kilometers long. It has 6 lanes. It passes through cities of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The expressway starts from the Western Peripheral Expressway at Haryana's Kundli, Sonipat and passes through Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad. It joins the WPF at Palwal.

The Yamuna Expressway connects Noida, Greater Noida with Agra. The upcoming Jewar airport of Noida International Airport will be connected to Delhi via this expressway. So if this proposal is accepted, people of Ghaziabad and Faridabad and other such cities will be able to reach the Noida International Airport easily.

The people of Kundli, Palwal and Baghpat can also avail its services.