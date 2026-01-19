Greater Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta's tragic death by drowning raises serious questions | 10 key points

Officials launched a rescue operation but could not save Mehta, who kept pleading for help, according to eyewitnesses. The incident has triggered protests by residents, who have alleged lapses in the rescue efforts and apathy on part of the authorities.

The tragic death of a 27-year-old software engineer in Greater Noida has raised a number of serious questions. Yuvraj Mehta was returning home from work when his car plunged into a deep, water-filled pit at a construction site in the city's Sector 150. Officials launched a rescue operation but could not save Mehta, who kept pleading for help, according to eyewitnesses. The incident has triggered protests by residents, who have alleged lapses in the rescue efforts and apathy on part of the authorities.

1) Late on Friday night, Mehta's car collided with a drainage boundary wall and fell into 70-feet-deep ditch filled with water. Police said that poor visibility due to dense fog and overspeeding may have led to the accident.

2) Mehta, who did not know swimming, managed to get out of his car, climbed onto its roof, and even called his father. On the call, Mehta reportedly said: "Dad, I’ve fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I’m drowning. Please come and save me. I don’t want to die."

3) After being alerted, the local police, along with teams from the fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation. After a rescue operation that lasted hours, Mehta and his vehicle were pulled out of the ditch. However, Mehta was declared dead.

4) Mehta's family and friends have alleged delay in the rescue efforts. "My son struggled for two hours to save his life. Had he been given a little support, he might have survived," his father said.

5) A local delivery agent, who reportedly entered the water in an attempt to save Mehta, also said the authorities did not take timely action. He added the techie could have been saved.

6) Police have registered a First Information Report against two builders who owned the plot. The FIR has been lodged against MJ Wishtown Planner Limited and Lotus Green Construction Private Limited at the Knowledge Park police station. The complaint had been filed by the father of the deceased.

7) Greater Noida ACP Hemant Upadhyay told Hindustan Times: "On the complaint of the deceased’s father, a case at Knowledge Park police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (act endangering life) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the two builders who own the plot."

8) After the tragic incident, the Noida Authority has terminated the services of a junior engineer and issued show-cause notices to other officials responsible for traffic-related works in the area where the accident occurred.

9) Local residents have blamed the authorities' negligence for Mehta's death. According to a report by NDTV, locals alleged that the area lacks basic safety measures, such as barricading, street lighting, covered drains, mobile connectivity, and police patrolling.

10) According to the post-mortem report, Mehta suffocated under water and also suffered a cardiac arrest, leading to his death. The report describes the cause of death as "asphyxia due to antemortem drowning, followed by cardiac arrest."