Noida techie's death by drowning: Police file FIR against builder duo, family alleges delay in rescue op

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against two builders after a 27-year-old software engineer drowned at an under-construction site in Greater Noida in the early hours of Saturday (January 17). The techie's car reportedly broke through the boundary wall of a roadside drain and plunged into a water-filled basement at the construction site. The two builders, who own the project, have been booked for causing death by negligence, the police said.

The police complaint was filed by the father of the deceased, who has been identified as Yuvraj Mehta. "A case at Knowledge Park police station under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (act endangering life) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the two builders who own the plot," ACP Hemant Upadhyay told Hindustan Times. Mehta, who worked as a software engineer in Gurugram, was driving a Maruti Grand Vitara car when he lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn amid dense fog. The car hit the boundary wall of the drain and fell into the flooded basement, cops said. After several hours of searching, officials recovered Mehta's body from the drain.

Police said initial investigation indicated that low visibility and speeding may have caused the accident. "Due to poor visibility and high speed, the driver appears to have lost control," ACP Upadhyay said. But Mehta's family and friends have alleged delay in rescue efforts. Moninder, a delivery agent who reportedly entered the water in an attempt to save Mehta, alleged negligence on behalf of the authorities. "For around one hour and forty-five minutes, he kept pleading for help saying ‘please save me, save me in any way possible'," he told reporters.