Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Greater Noida: Switzerland NRI forgets bag with jewelry worth Rs 1 crore in Uber cab

A major loss was prevented by the Uttar Pradesh police when an NRI from Switzerland forgot his bag containing jewelry inside an Uber cab.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 01:05 PM IST

Greater Noida: Switzerland NRI forgets bag with jewelry worth Rs 1 crore in Uber cab
Representational image

Cab drivers across the world are used to their customers forgetting their belongings inside the car since they are in a hurry, but this time, the bag forgotten inside an Uber cab could have cost an entire fortune to the traveler who misplaced it.

An NRI from Switzerland was in Greater Noida to attend a wedding and was travelling in an Uber cab, carrying a big bag. He was left helpless when he realized that he had forgotten his bag inside the car, which contained a large amount of expensive jewelry.

The jewelry inside the bag was worth Rs 1 crore, according to the Uttar Pradesh police who helped the Switzerland NRI recover the bag from the Uber cab driver. The NRI boarded a Uber cab from Gurugram and reached his hotel in Greater Noida.

 

 

After getting down from the cab, he reached his hotel room in Greater Noida, which is when he realized that he had forgotten his bag, full of expensive jewelry, inside the car. He immediately called the police in an effort to recover his bag.

The police in charge at Bisrakh Kotwali jumped into action and after a lot of effort, were able to locate the bag on the same day, within a span of four hours. The contents of the bag were checked and all of the jewelry was in place.

After getting his bag back from the Uber cab, the Switzerland NRI thanked the police for their tireless efforts.

READ | Rapido gangrape: Bengaluru rider had a criminal past, was out on bail

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Aindrila Sharma death: Know more about Bengali actress who passed away at 24
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.