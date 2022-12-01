Greater Noida: Switzerland NRI forgets bag with jewelry worth Rs 1 crore in Uber cab

Representational image

Cab drivers across the world are used to their customers forgetting their belongings inside the car since they are in a hurry, but this time, the bag forgotten inside an Uber cab could have cost an entire fortune to the traveler who misplaced it.

An NRI from Switzerland was in Greater Noida to attend a wedding and was travelling in an Uber cab, carrying a big bag. He was left helpless when he realized that he had forgotten his bag inside the car, which contained a large amount of expensive jewelry.

The jewelry inside the bag was worth Rs 1 crore, according to the Uttar Pradesh police who helped the Switzerland NRI recover the bag from the Uber cab driver. The NRI boarded a Uber cab from Gurugram and reached his hotel in Greater Noida.

ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट शादी में शामिल होने आए NRI व्यक्ति का लगभग 01 करोड़ से अधिक कीमत की ज्वेलरी से भरा बैग उबर कैब में भूलवंश रह गया था जिसकी सूचना थाना बिसरख पुलिस को मिलते ही मात्र 04 घंटे के अंदर अथक प्रयास कर शत प्रतिशत ज्वेलरी से भरे बैग को सुपुर्द किया गया।@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/hsqnsF86rN — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) November 30, 2022

After getting down from the cab, he reached his hotel room in Greater Noida, which is when he realized that he had forgotten his bag, full of expensive jewelry, inside the car. He immediately called the police in an effort to recover his bag.

The police in charge at Bisrakh Kotwali jumped into action and after a lot of effort, were able to locate the bag on the same day, within a span of four hours. The contents of the bag were checked and all of the jewelry was in place.

After getting his bag back from the Uber cab, the Switzerland NRI thanked the police for their tireless efforts.

