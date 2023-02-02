Greater Noida: Survey uncovers encroached ponds, efforts underway to restore normal water levels

Greater Noida has recently undergone a survey of its ponds as per the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The objective of the survey is to restore the declining water levels in the district to their normal condition by identifying and smoothing out the ponds.

During the survey, it was found that hundreds of ponds in the district had been encroached upon. The Greater Noida Authority was found to have included some ponds in the allotment map and even made roads over them. Evidence of allotment was also found on the land of Tugalpur's pond. In some cases, villagers had even built religious places on the pond's land. The allotment of the pond in Habibpur village by the Greater Noida Authority had also come to light.

In Sadar tehsil, 27 out of 245 ponds were found to have illegal encroachments. The surveyor will present his report to the NGT after the completion of the survey. Meanwhile, the unoccupied ponds are being smoothed out to restore their natural state.

The efforts to bring back the ponds to their natural state will not only help in restoring the water levels in the district but also help in preserving the ecological balance of the area. The survey is a significant step towards creating a sustainable and environmentally conscious future for Greater Noida.

