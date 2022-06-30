Search icon
Greater Noida Supertech Ecovillage 1: Cracks in pillars, sinking road lead to fear among residents

Residents of Eco Village-1 have been calling for a structural inspection for some time due to the building's deterioration.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

The Supertech Society of Greater Noida West is now enveloped in paranoia. The two pillars of Supertech Society seem to be compromised. According to sources, this crack has occurred on two pillars in Eco Village-1.

Because of the building's degradation, residents have been pushing for a structural examination for some time. The soil was apparently sunk up to a foot during the STP's (Sewage Treatment Plant) construction. As a consequence, the pillars have been twisted and fractured. 

As a result of the high pressure of traffic, the road has been closed over the pillars, according to the information. Four towers around it. Aside from using temporary iron pillars and iron cages to protect the pillars, the builder has also added structural support to the structure.

As soon as society aired its worries, the builder said that he would be working on it. When a crack appears, the maintenance team fixes it, he says.

