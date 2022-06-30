Greater Noida Supertech Ecovillage 1: Cracks in pillars, sinking road lead to fear among residents

Screen Grab

The Supertech Society of Greater Noida West is now enveloped in paranoia. The two pillars of Supertech Society seem to be compromised. According to sources, this crack has occurred on two pillars in Eco Village-1.

Please have a look how supertech Eco Village 1 management sleeping. This condition near supertech market which is also basement of some towers like E-7 pic.twitter.com/g1qvR9dPkN — RaviTiwari (@RaviTiwari_BJP) June 26, 2022

Because of the building's degradation, residents have been pushing for a structural examination for some time. The soil was apparently sunk up to a foot during the STP's (Sewage Treatment Plant) construction. As a consequence, the pillars have been twisted and fractured.

As a result of the high pressure of traffic, the road has been closed over the pillars, according to the information. Four towers around it. Aside from using temporary iron pillars and iron cages to protect the pillars, the builder has also added structural support to the structure.

As soon as society aired its worries, the builder said that he would be working on it. When a crack appears, the maintenance team fixes it, he says.