Greater Noida SHOCKER: 22-year-old woman dies after three months of court marriage; family alleges murder by husband, in-laws over property

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a 22-year-old woman died suspiciously in Greater Noida just after three months of her marriage. Her family has alleged that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws over her property, which is worth crores.

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a 22-year-old woman died suspiciously in Greater Noida just after three months of her marriage. Her family has alleged that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws over her property, which is worth crores.

The woman, identified as Monika Nagar, married to husband Anuj Chauhan in a court marriage on February 17. The two were reportedly in a relationship before tying the knot.

Monika’s family makes big allegations on in-laws

Monika’s family has alleged that she was “lured into the marriage” and just after two months to the wedding, she faced repeated pressure from her husband’s family to transfer property registered in her name. They claimed she was repeatedly harassed and threatened over the matter.

What happened moments before Monika’s death?

As per Monika’s family, she called her mother on Thursday afternoon, alleging that her husband and in-laws were physically assaulting her and was being threatened to be killed if she refused to transfer her property to her in-laws.

After receiving the call, Monika’s mother rushed to her daughter’s residence and allegedly saw Anuj placing Monika’s body inside a vehicle. The family followed the car to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. As per reports, the accused fled the scene. Family was later informed that Monika’s body had already been burnt and the remains sent for postmortem examination.

As per Dadri Police, Monika had been living with her mother before marrying Anuj through a court marriage. Police confirmed that a case has been registered based on the family’s complaint.