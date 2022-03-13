Greater Noida’s City Park to host free-for-all Holi event on March 16 – Know details here

Two long years after the Covid-19 pandemic put a halt on the majority of the public events, the City Park in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has decided to gear up for the festival of colours and hold a Holi event on March 16, two days before the actual festival.

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) will be organizing the two-hour-long extravaganza in the City Park on March 16. This will be Greater Noida’s single biggest event post-Covid-19, and will be a community affair.

According to reports, the event will feature glimpses of Charkula and Gagri dance recitals of Mathura as well as performances by renowned Braj folk singer Dr Seema Morwal. The event is being organized on the lines of ‘Braj Holi’ and will be celebrated with flowers.

A statement from the GNIDA, according to media reports, states, “The event will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm at the City Park, also known as the Mihir Bhoj Park in Greater Noida and there will be free entry.”

The Greater Noida authorities have been cancelling the Holi event in City Park for two consecutive years – 2020 and 2021 - due to the first and second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Before this, the Holi event in the park used to be a four-day carnival.

The GNIDA had earlier held a meeting to decide on the conduction of the Holi festival back in November 2021, but due to the rise of Covid-19 cases, the idea was dropped. Now that Covid-19 restrictions are being lifted across the country, the Holi event is being conducted.

The residents of the community have welcomed the decision to hold the grand Holi event in City Park. The entry to the event is absolutely free, and it will feature a string of cultural programmes to add to the Holi celebrations.