Greater Noida: Roadways bus rams Mercedes, throws car off underpass, leaves many passengers injured | Photo: Twitter/@M_ShyamJi

Around15 persons were hurt in a serious car accident between a Mercedes and a roadways bus on Thursday in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Around the Galgotia underpass on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, a speeding roads bus struck a Mercedes vehicle from behind.

According to media reports, the crash happened near Greater Noida's Knowledge Park police station. The Mercedes was flung off the underpass after the accident because it was so violent. The injured victims of the traffic collision were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. According to Tricity Today, the collision on the road has injured about 15 persons.

According to DCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar, a bus travelling on public roads arrived at Greater Noida Pari Chowk on Thursday at 1:15 p.m. from the Noida side, according to Jagran. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle as it approached the Galgotia underpass and slammed into the Mercedes from behind.

An immediate crowd formed following the collision. Following a small disruption in traffic, it resumed normally after 10 to 15 minutes. The vehicle's driver has been arrested and is being questioned. Following a collision, a Mercedes caught fire.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered severe injuries. Raghav Gupta, a driver, has been hospitalised at Noida's Jaypee Hospital. Raghav Gupta lives in Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida's Beta II neighbourhood. The fire engine arrived at the scene and put out the fire after receiving the information.

READ | Karnataka: Student orders Apple iPhone worth Rs 48,999 from Flipkart, receives ‘Nirma’ detergent soap instead