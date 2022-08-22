Greater Noida: Plumeria Garden Estate society celebrated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with a 3-day event

Plumeria Garden Society, Greater Noida

On 75th Independence Day, ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was celebrated all across the country and residents of Plumeria Garden Estate in Omicron 3 Greater Noida were no different and celebrated the moment with full enthusiasm.

PGAOA provided all support to make the event a grand success. Celebrations started on August 13 when every house hoisted the national flag in its balcony, which was provided by GNIDA to PGAOA. Tricolour light was placed at a strategic location at the entrance, which was a point of attraction for many.

“This is truly a proud moment and we are fortunate enough that we are witnessing this proud moment in our lifetime where the entire country is tied with one bond of love and unity,” said Pankaj Kaushik, secretary of PGAOA.

On August 14, Tiranga Yatra within Plumeria was attended by a large number of residents along with the estate management staff, where security guards were seen dancing and enjoying the moment along with the residents on patriotic songs.

“This Tiranga Yatra brought all of us together which gives us a family feeling,” said Ashim Sinha, president of PGAOA, who was seen humming patriotic songs while Sanjay Upadhyay, Devender Nagar, Ajit Pal Bhati, Shiv Neetu, SK Singh and many more were seen shaking a leg on patriotic tunes.

“This is the charisma of our Prime Minister that the entire country participates in the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on his one call,” said Amarjeet Singh, treasurer of PGAOA.

Kids who participated in Tiranga Yatra were overjoyed and seen chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Master Kabir Singh and baby Krisha Gambhir, Shanaya Ajit with many more were seen running with Tiranga much before the parade started. After the Tiranga Yatra, residents paid tribute with a heavy heart in the memory of the ancestors who were martyred during partition and lamps were lit at many houses.

“This is the best way to pay tribute to our ancestors,” said Rajbir Singh, Ms Sarika and Ms Nandini B.

On August 15, the national flag hoisting ceremony was organised where flags were hoisted by residents who were 75 years of age.

“I am fortunate that on this big day, I have completed 75 years of my life and hoisted the flag,” said Amar Chand Jain, a senior resident, who along with many others and a large number of kids hoisted the national flag.

Kids participated in various cultural activities. Many song, dance and skit performances were done by kids on patriotic themes. All performances were rewarded with surprise gifts. Master Vir Singh, Ansh, Akshay Agnihotri, Baby Aryama Guha Roy, Shrishti Singh, Anya Yadav, Krisha Gambhir, Akshita Sahay, Inaya Hussain were praised and cheered by all during their performances.

A speech by Shrishti Singh on “Free and Freedom, Independence and Dependence” was praised by all with standing ovation as they found it relevant in today’s scenario which India is passing through. The poem “Muh me Ganga aur Haath me tiranga” by resident Ashok Chamoli was heart touching. A speech on current affairs by Hritik Dua fitted well in today’s time.

At last, the prize distribution ceremony for the 1st Plumeria badminton tournament was held where winners were awarded with trophies. Arun Dua and Ankush Gambhir were leading the entire event and were seen organising and encouraging the kids during their performance.

