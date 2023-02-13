Greater Noida plot scheme last day to apply on February 13, place bid for dream home on SBI e-portal

Last date to apply for Greater Noida plot scheme today (File photo)

Greater Noida plot scheme: Today might be your last chance to own your dream home in Greater Noida, with February 13 being the last day to apply and register yourself for the Greater Noida plot scheme in Uttar Pradesh city.

The Greater Noida plot scheme will take you one step closer to your dream home in the city, with the land price on this scheme at nearly half the price at what is usually the rate fixed by the Noida Authority, with the deadline of the same being today.

As per the officials, the Greater Noida plot scheme is offering houses in Uttar Pradesh city at nearly half the price which is quoted by the Noida Authority website. Today, February 13, is the last day to apply for the scheme on the official portal of the State Bank of India.

People who wish to own a plot in Greater Noida can apply for the scheme till February 13, submit the fees by February 17, and can submit the documents by February 20. The registration process is set to end tonight, as per officials.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the Greater Noida plot scheme was February 3, but the same was extended by 10 days. One can visit the e-auction portal of SBI and place their bids for the flats, after which they can get one of the 168 plots on sale in the scheme.

As per the official notice regarding the scheme, the Greater Noida authority has on offer at least 168 plots measuring between 162 square metres (sqm) and 738 sqm in different sectors. These are the plots that could not be allotted earlier, or the allotment was cancelled due to default in payments.

The Noida Authority has stated that the rates of the flats have been fixed at around Rs 40,000 per square meter, and the sale of the plots will happen through the e-bidding portal of SBI.

Those who wish to apply for the Greater Noida plot scheme by the end of February 13 can do so by visiting the e-auction portal of the State Bank of India (SBI), via https://etender.sbi.

