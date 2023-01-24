Greater Noida' Parthala Flyover to ease traffic from Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad, launch date revealed

Noida Parthala flyover: Most of the heavy work has been completed (Representational)

Greater Noida's Parthala Flyover has been under construction for over a year. Those who come to Greater Noida from Sector 52, Sector 62 and Faridabad through Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway get stuck in traffic jams at the Parthala Chowk. The distance that would have otherwise taken just 5 minutes to cover takes over 30 minutes. In a good news for those daily commuters, the flyover is expected to be started in the next few months.

Parthala Chowk has become a major choke point. People from Greater Noida, Ghaziabad are forced to pass from there. The traffic jams are because of the construction work. The Noida Traffic Police closes the Parthala chowk in the evening during peak hours and forces the traffic to take a U-turn from one kilometers away. During peak hours, it takes over an hour for passengers to take that U-turn. The people of the societies near Greater Noida West's Hanuman Temple, Crossings Republik, Gaur City 1 and 2 use these roads to go to office on a daily basis.

After the flyover is constructed, it will ease traffic for all thousands of people.

According to reports, the flyover is almost 80 percent completed. Commuters can now see yellow suspension cables as the flyover is being built in line with Delhi's Signature Bridge. A proper structure also appears at the construction site. The bridge is 600 meters long and it will ease the traffic at the Parthala gol chakkar. Two carriageways having two parallel roads with six lanes will be built on it. It will handle the Noida-Greater Noida traffic.

Most of the heavy work has been completed and the flyover is likely to be operational by April, says reports quoting officials.

This flyover will have 28 suspension cables.