Greater Noida: Noida Metro Alpha One station parking charges revealed for cars and bikes

Noida Metro Rail Corporation is planning to open parking spaces at Greater Noida's metro stations. NMRC will start the parking service at Greater Noida's Alpha 1 Metro Station where people can park their cars and then travel on metro trains. This service will help those who travel to far off areas for work, including Delhi.

NMRC runs the Noida-Greater Noida's Aqua Line. Many stations on this corridor have parking facilities. The stations in the Noida section have parking facilities but the Greater Noida section doesn't.

At the Greater Noida section, passengers were parking their cars at their own risk. From Monday, this is going to change.

The parking facility will start at Greater Noida's Alpha One Metro station. The official parking facilities will be started at other stations in the future.

Parking rates: Car owners will have to shell out Rs 25 for the first six hours. For the next 12 hours, they will have to shell out Rs 50. If you want a monthly pass, you will have to pay Rs 1100. For a complete day, the parking fee is Rs 56.

For two-wheelers, Rs 15 will have to be paid for the first six hours, Rs 25 for 12 hours and Rs 30 for the entire day. A monthly payment of Rs 500 will be made for those who want a pass.