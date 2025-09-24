Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Greater Noida news: PM Modi to inaugurate international trade show on Sept 25; all you need to know

UPITS 2025 aims to create a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs, and international delegates, while celebrating the state's diverse identity through the confluence of craft, culture, and cuisine.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 09:22 PM IST

Greater Noida news: PM Modi to inaugurate international trade show on Sept 25; all you need to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday, September 25. The third edition of the mega event is scheduled to be held from September 25 to 29. It will present Uttar Pradesh's industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage, said an official statement.

UPITS 2025

  1. UPITS 2025 aims to create a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs, and international delegates, while celebrating the state's diverse identity through the confluence of craft, culture, and cuisine, it said.
  2. After registering more than double growth in just two editions, the upcoming third edition is expected to attract over 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers, and more than half a million visitors, reinforcing its status as a global hub for business and investment, it said.
  3. A major highlight will be the One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion, featuring 343 stalls dedicated to the signature products of each district.
  4. From Bhadohi carpets and Firozabad glasswork to Moradabad metalware and Saharanpur woodcraft, these displays will showcase the journey of UP's craftsmanship from local to global.
  5. The pavilion will also open opportunities for networking, business collaborations, and partnerships involving startups, designers, and international buyers, it added
  6. Russia will participate as the partner country. On September 26, the Russia–India Business Dialogue will bring together policymakers, industrialists, financial institutions, insurance firms, and academia from both nations.

Vibrant performances at UPITS 2025

  1. Visitors would also witness vibrant performances of Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundeli, and Tharu folk traditions, alongside soulful Sufi music, graceful Kathak recitals, and melodious light music.
  2. Artistes, including Dinesh Lal 'Nirahua', Padmashree Malini Awasthi, and Pratibha Singh Baghel, will add grandeur to the evenings, transforming the trade show into a spectacular confluence of commerce, art, and culture, the statement said.
