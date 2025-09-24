Greater Noida news: PM Modi to inaugurate international trade show on Sept 25; all you need to know

UPITS 2025 aims to create a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs, and international delegates, while celebrating the state's diverse identity through the confluence of craft, culture, and cuisine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday, September 25. The third edition of the mega event is scheduled to be held from September 25 to 29. It will present Uttar Pradesh's industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage, said an official statement.

UPITS 2025

UPITS 2025 aims to create a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs, and international delegates, while celebrating the state's diverse identity through the confluence of craft, culture, and cuisine, it said. After registering more than double growth in just two editions, the upcoming third edition is expected to attract over 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers, and more than half a million visitors, reinforcing its status as a global hub for business and investment, it said. A major highlight will be the One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion, featuring 343 stalls dedicated to the signature products of each district. From Bhadohi carpets and Firozabad glasswork to Moradabad metalware and Saharanpur woodcraft, these displays will showcase the journey of UP's craftsmanship from local to global. The pavilion will also open opportunities for networking, business collaborations, and partnerships involving startups, designers, and international buyers, it added Russia will participate as the partner country. On September 26, the Russia–India Business Dialogue will bring together policymakers, industrialists, financial institutions, insurance firms, and academia from both nations.

Vibrant performances at UPITS 2025