Greater Noida news: PM Modi to inaugurate international trade show on Sept 25; all you need to know

UPITS 2025 aims to create a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs, and international delegates, while celebrating the state's diverse identity through the confluence of craft, culture, and cuisine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday, September 25. The third edition of the mega event is scheduled to be held from September 25 to 29. It will present Uttar Pradesh's industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage, said an official statement.