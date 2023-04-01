Search icon
Greater Noida news: Olympic Park to be built near Noida International Airport

Noida-Greater Noida news: It will have several courts also -- all facilities at one place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 07:33 AM IST

The Noida administration is also mulling a cricket stadium at Sector 150. (File)

Yamuna Authority will build an Olympic Park and Golf Course near Noida International Airport. The UP government has asked the authority to conduct a feasibility study. The authority is now trying to find apt land for the ambitious project. 

Per Master Plan 2031, Sector 22 F has been reserved to create green recereational area. This sector is located near Yamuna Expressway. They could make this park here. 

What will be the Olympic Park? This massive ground and area will have the facility to host Olympic games. It will have the space and facilities needed to host track and field sports, cycling and other such sports. 

It will have several courts also -- all facilities at one place. 

This park will be crucial if India wants to host the Olympics in the future or other such events. It will be near the Noida International Airport, which means international players and staff can easily arrive here.

The Noida administration is also mulling a cricket stadium at Sector 150. This international stadium will host Indian Premier League matches in the future.

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
