Greater Noida News: House help steals Rs 50,000 cash, gold jewellery of worth Rs 10 lakh; arrested | Photo: File (Image for representation)

After robbing a high-rise property in Greater Noida on Saturday of cash and jewellery worth 13 lakh, a 22-year-old domestic helper was apprehended in Kushinagar on Tuesday. Assotech Springfields resident Mukesh Kumar lodged a report in this case on Monday in Zeta-1, Greater Noida.

Avdhesh Pratap, station house officer of Surajpur Police Station, stated that on Monday morning, Kumar notified them that his housekeeper Geeta had stolen gold jewellery and cash totaling and over 10 lakh from his home, Hindustan Times reported. The 22-year-old suspect has been named Kajal. She began her job at the complainant's home in February of this year.

The investigating authorities said that once the suspect acquired the family's faith after working at Kumar's home for one month, her employers started leaving items unprotected in her sight. On Saturday, the housekeeper used an open almirah to steal money and jewels. According to Rajiv Dixit, additional deputy commissioner of police, the woman stole Rs 50,000 in cash and used Rs 4,000 of it to book a vacation to her hometown and a hotel.

In response to Kumar's complaint, the police filed a first information report under Section 381 of the Indian Criminal Code (stealing by clerk or servant of property in custody of master or employer). Rajiv stated that on Tuesday, police discovered the accused residing in a hotel six kilometres near her residence in Kushinagar. Police recovered Rs 45,421 and gold jewellery worth 13 lakh from her possession.

On Wednesday, the suspect was taken by the police to Gautam Budh Nagar, where a judge ordered her to be held in judicial custody. Kumar allegedly stated in his accusation that the value of the stolen jewellery was ten lakh rupees. Officers did discover jewellery worth 13 lakh rupees in the suspect's possession.

