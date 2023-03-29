Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Greater Noida news: Controversy breaks out at a society over Namaz, police deployed in precaution

The row erupted on Monday evening around 8.30 pm at the Supertech Ecovillage 2 society, under Bisrakh police station limits, after around 30-40 Muslim residents of the society were offering prayers in a vacant room on the third floor above the commercial market of the society.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

Greater Noida news: Controversy breaks out at a society over Namaz, police deployed in precaution
Photo via Twitter screengrab

Police were deployed at a group housing society near Noida on Tuesday after a controversy erupted between Hindus and Muslims over 'some outsiders' reciting Namaz there, officials said.

The row erupted on Monday evening around 8.30 pm at the Supertech Ecovillage 2 society, under Bisrakh police station limits, after around 30-40 Muslim residents of the society were offering prayers in a vacant room on the third floor above the commercial market of the society, they said.

READ | Vivian Dsena confirms welcoming daughter with wife Nouran Aly, reveals naming her Layan Vivian Dsena, know its meaning

"On being informed about some controversy in the society, officials of the local Bisrakh police station went to the spot and the Hindu community said we have no objection to all the people of our society offering Namaz but we have an objection to the fact that 6-7 people from other societies are coming to offer Namaz," the police said in a statement.

"On this objection, the Muslim community itself decided that Namaz will not be offered at that place. Both sides agree on this. Peace and order is maintained on the spot," the police added.

READ | Bhopal to Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Bhopal to Delhi in 8 hours, check top speed, train fare, proposed schedule, route

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit said additional force was deployed at the site as a precautionary measure in view of the episode.

"There is no law and order situation. The matter has been resolved. The deployment of police is part of precautionary measures," Dixit told.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Top 5 upcoming cars, SUVs in March 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Innova Crysta diesel and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Government job: Apply for 1553 Junior Lineman position at TSSPDCL, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.