Greater Noida: CNG buses to run on 6 routes including Jagat farm to LG Chowk for last-mile connectivity; details

Greater Noida news: CNG buses to run on these 6 routes for last-mile connectivity, check details (representational image)

Greater Noida news: CNG buses will soon be running in the cities on six new routes as the Greater Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has finalised the proposal from the same for last-mile connectivity. The decision has taken in a meeting on Thursday with Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

The CNG bus service will begin from Gautam Buddha University, Pari Chowk, Jagat farm, Rise Chowk, Char Murti ad Char Murti roundabout, TOI reported.

The first bus service will run from Gautam Buddha University to the Kulesara Hindon bridge via Kasna, Honda crossing, Venice Mall, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Jagat farms, Surajpur Chowk and Haldoni.

The second route will run from Pari Chowk via Alpha Commercial Belt, Ryan Golchakkar, OCP Mall, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority office at Sector 80 as well as Rotary City in Sector 37.

The third route from Jagat farm to LG Chowk will connect three educational institutes -- Sharda University, Lloyd College and Galgotia College.

A fourth route will be connecting the Rise Chowk via Knowledge Park 5, Gaur City Mall and the Hanuman Mandir Chowk. Buses will also run on Char Murti to Capital Athena and Char Murti roundabout to Char Murti police chowki (5th and 6th route).

Besides this, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) also operate bus service on the five old routes connecting Pari Chowk, Surajpur, Pi-3, Knowledge Park 2 and GB University.

NMRC is currently plying 50 buses on 11 routes. The buses are available at a frequency of 30 minutes and timing from 7 am to 10 pm. NMRC has also deployed e-rickshaws at nominal fares at various metro stations to provide last mile connectivity to commuters.