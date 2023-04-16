Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Greater Noida news: Black Thar tries to run over traffic policeman after being asked to stop; video goes viral

According to media sources, the event happened on Saturday afternoon in the vicinity of Hanuman Temple in the Bisrakh Police Station neighbourhood in Greater Noida West.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

Greater Noida news: Black Thar tries to run over traffic policeman after being asked to stop; video goes viral
Photo: Twitter/@praveen_singh5

On social media, footage of a black Thar attempting to drive over a traffic cop in Greater Noida has surfaced. The video gained a lot of attention and became viral after being widely shared on social media. According to media sources, the event happened on Saturday afternoon in the vicinity of Hanuman Temple in the Bisrakh Police Station neighbourhood in Greater Noida West. 

The footage was captured as the traffic policeman attempted to halt the black Thar with tinted windows. The traffic police officer can be seen attempting to stop the car in the viral footage. However, the driver of the car attempted to run him over rather than coming to a halt.

 After the footage appeared on social media, police started looking into the situation. As per the viral video, the vehicle number has been identified as UP20BY0707, Tricity Today reported. The Thar car is owned in Vinod Kasana's name and is registered at home number A-19 in Noida's Sector-35, according to the information that has been received.

 

 

Near Hanuman Mandir Gol Chakkar, the driver of a Thar automobile attempted to run over a traffic police officer. The incident's video is becoming very popular on social media. Sumit Kasana, a citizen of Noida, is the name on the vehicle's registration. However, the vehicle has been seized by the police, according to the tweet by the official handle of Gautam Bhudd Nagar Police. In the meantime, police are engaged in search of the accused.

READ | Delhi liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to appear before CBI today, key highlights

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Who was Raju Pal, whose 2005 murder led to Umesh Pal's killing? Know all about the case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.