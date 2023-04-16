Greater Noida news: Black Thar tries to run over traffic policeman after being asked to stop; video goes viral

Photo: Twitter/@praveen_singh5

On social media, footage of a black Thar attempting to drive over a traffic cop in Greater Noida has surfaced. The video gained a lot of attention and became viral after being widely shared on social media. According to media sources, the event happened on Saturday afternoon in the vicinity of Hanuman Temple in the Bisrakh Police Station neighbourhood in Greater Noida West.

The footage was captured as the traffic policeman attempted to halt the black Thar with tinted windows. The traffic police officer can be seen attempting to stop the car in the viral footage. However, the driver of the car attempted to run him over rather than coming to a halt.

After the footage appeared on social media, police started looking into the situation. As per the viral video, the vehicle number has been identified as UP20BY0707, Tricity Today reported. The Thar car is owned in Vinod Kasana's name and is registered at home number A-19 in Noida's Sector-35, according to the information that has been received.

Near Hanuman Mandir Gol Chakkar, the driver of a Thar automobile attempted to run over a traffic police officer. The incident's video is becoming very popular on social media. Sumit Kasana, a citizen of Noida, is the name on the vehicle's registration. However, the vehicle has been seized by the police, according to the tweet by the official handle of Gautam Bhudd Nagar Police. In the meantime, police are engaged in search of the accused.

