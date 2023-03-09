Search icon
Greater Noida news: 3 housing projects to come up near Noida International Airport, prices revealed

Noida International Airport: According to the brochure, the builders will have to pay 10 percent of the total amount upfront.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

Greater Noida news: 3 housing projects to come up near Noida International Airport, prices revealed
Greater Noida, Jewar news: The maximum number of companies allowed in the consortium is 4. (Representational)

Noida: The Yamuna Authority will launch a housing scheme near the Noida International Airport. The authority is planning to allocate a land parcel of 1,50,000 square meters. The authority is expecting an income of at least Rs 500 crore from the sale of land. This scheme will start from March 10 and will end on April 10.

The land will be auctioned off. The builder with the highest bid will get the land. The land is located at 22-D sector of the Yamuna City. One plot has a size of 60,000 square meters; the other two have sizes 45000 sq m.

The reserve price of these three plots start at Rs 30,750 per square meter. The builder will have to pay 10 percent extra charge for the largest plot. So the reserve price will be 33,825 per square meter.

CEO Dr Arunveer Singh told Tricity that those who want to bid for the land can do so from March 10. The last date will be April 10. The last date for the security amount will be April 12. On March 21, a pre-bid meeting will be organised. On April 28, the names of the builders qualifying for the auction will be revealed. E-auction will take place on May 4, 2023. The auction will take place between 11 am and 2 am. These plots are located near the Noida International Airport.

According to the brochure, the builders will have to pay 10 percent of the total amount upfront. They will have to pay the remaining money within 180 days. Small companies can bid after forming a consortium. The lead member of the group will have a 51 percent stake.

The maximum number of companies allowed in the consortium is 4.  

