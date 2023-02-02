Greater Noida news: 2600 flats up for sale near Noida International Airport, Jewar

Noida International Airport will become operational by 2024 (Representational)

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Authority will soon bring a scheme to sell flats near the Noida International Airport at Jewar. Around 5,100 flats were available and 2500 have already been sold. For the remaining 2600 flats, the authority will bring an auction scheme soon. These flats are located in Sector 22-D of Greater Noida near the Noida International Airport.

The Yamuna Authority will bring in a scheme soon. These flats had been built years ago. Hence, they require regular maintenance. The Yamuna Authority is planning to spruce them up. A tender will be brought soon for this purpose.

The authority will repair and refurbish roads, sewer, drains, doors, bathrooms and kitchens of these units. After this work, they will be put on sale.

Buying these flats will be a good option as they can prove to be good investments. The Noida International Airport's Phase 1 will become operational by September 2024. After this, the prices of property around the Jewar Airport are expected to skyrocket. Thousands of people have already invested money in properties around the Noida International Airport.

The authorities are preparing several commercial projects around the Noida International Airport including a Fintech city, a picnic spot, and a five-star hotel. New Noida, a new city, will also be soon built near the Noida International Airport.

The Noida International Airport will be a state-of-the-art facility which will cater to millions of passengers from Noida, Greater Noida and Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It will ease pressure on Delhi's IGI Airport.

The authorities are planning to build a multi-modal transport system at the Noida International Airport. They will join it through metro, train and by road.