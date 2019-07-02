Greater Noida: Man gives wife triple talaq for asking Rs 30 to buy groceries

Amid efforts by the government to get Parliament nod to the Triple Talaq Bill, women continue to suffer because of the unreasonable practice of dissolving marriage by some Muslim men on flimsy grounds.

A woman from Naziabadi in Greater Noida's Dadri Kotwali became the latest victim of 'instant divorce' after she asked her husband for Rs 30 to buy groceries. The husband said 'talaq' thrice, bringing an end to their marriage. He also thrashed her.

"Even after I had arranged my daughter's marriage with him, his family kept on asking for more dowry," said the woman's father. "We used to meet at their house if such a situation arose after which he would apologise."

However, it seemed the husband was in no mood to apologise this time. When the victim asked for some money to buy groceries for the house, he got angry and started hitting her. "When I went to their house, I saw my daughter being brutally beaten by him so I intervened and rushed her to the hospital," said her father. It was then the husband in a rage of fit screamed the word 'talaq' three times and divorced her.

The victim's father has lodged a complaint against the accused in the Dadri Kotwali police station. The police investigations are underway.

—Zee Media Newsroom