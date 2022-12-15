Search icon
Greater Noida: Man attacks female constable, snatches her phone; SHO suspended for not filing case

The man grabbed the police officer's phone and started strangling the on-duty constable, attempting to drag her into the bushes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

On Tuesday evening while on duty in Greater Noida, a female police officer was attacked. Alka Chowdhary, a female police constable, took a bus from Dadri to Rabupura to get to her duty station. Constable Alka had just gotten off the bus when a man attacked her as she waited for the vehicle to take her to the police station.

The attacker took advantage of the police officer being alone herself after spotting her. According to reports, the man grabbed the police officer's phone and started strangling the on-duty constable, attempting to drag her into the bushes. The female police officer was saved by some people riding a tractor. The attacker fled the scene and stole her phone when he saw the people approaching.

When the female police officer went to the police station and described her incident, the SHO of the Rabupura police station did not take the situation seriously and did not either lodge any complaint. Even 24 hours later, no action was taken by SHO.

Laxmi Singh, the police commissioner for Gautam Budh Nagar, was informed of this and expressed his disapproval to SHO Vivek Kumar Srivastava, suspending him over the phone with immediate effect. Orders on how to file a FIR in connection with this were also given.

Alka Chowdhary, a female police constable, was heading from Dadri to Rabupura police station on the evening of December 13 when the incident occurred, according to DCP Abhishek Kumar of Greater Noida. That's when she was attacked. In this incident, a case has been filed against the unidentified person, and an ACP-led 4-person squad is on the hunt for the criminal.

