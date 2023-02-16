Greater Noida: Last date for investment near Noida International Airport revealed, petrol pumps, infra projects on offer

Noida International Airport investment opportunity last date: Noida International Airport will become the largest airport

The Yamuna Authority is providing a golden opportunity to invest near the Noida International Airport. The authority has increased the application dates for six major investment deals. Now you can apply for these schemes till February 28.

This decision has been taken to provide benefits to potential investors. These schemes are linked to hotel, mixed land use, Data Park, Medical Device Park and petrol pumps, near the Noida International Airport.

Details of these schemes can be accessed at Greater Noida's portal. Interested candidates can visit the office of the Yamuna Authority for more details.

CEO Arunvir Singh said the response to UP in Global Investors Summit prompted the authority to increase the deadline. He told Tricity that investors invested heavily in areas near Jewar. The Yamuna Authority bagged over Rs 1,26,000 crore worth of investment.

The Noida International Airport will be ready for operations in late 2024. The Yamuna Authority is one of the four stakeholders in the project. They are planning to build several commercial projects, including the film city, the fintech city etc. A luxury hotel will also be built near the Noida International Airport.

Noida International Airport will become the largest airport in the world in the coming few decades. It is being built to relieve pressure on the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Several residential and infrastructure projects are also planned near the Noida International Airport. The authorities are mulling to provide multi-modal connectivity to the airport. They are building roads and railway infrastructure. They are also creating a metro line that will connect the Aqua Line. It will boost connectivity between the Jewar Airport and the IGI Airport.